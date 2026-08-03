New Lenovo leak just gave us our best look at Google’s post-Chromebook gamble

Chromebooks spent 15 years establishing Google as a viable laptop platform. The leaked Lenovo Googlebook 15 suggests the company now wants its next generation of Android-powered computers to sit beside premium Windows machines without those obvious compromises. This model looks distinct from Lenovo’s upcoming 2-in-1 tablet that leaked online a few days ago.

Digital Citizen obtained what it describes as the complete press-image collection for the unannounced laptop, revealing its exterior, keyboard, ports, and the clearest look yet at Google’s new desktop interface. Lenovo has yet to unveil the device, but a proper reveal could arrive at IFA in September.

Google replaced the Windows key with Gemini

The 15-inch laptop carries Googlebook branding on its palm rest, giving Google’s platform greater visual prominence than Lenovo’s usual IdeaPad or Yoga labels. A dedicated key bearing Google’s “G” logo sits where the Windows key normally lives, providing direct hardware access to Gemini. The Caps Lock key also doubles as an app launcher, while the 14-key function row includes controls for screenshots, accessibility, microphone muting, window management, and keyboard brightness.

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There is no number pad despite the large chassis, leaving the keyboard and oversized trackpad centered. Lenovo has avoided the two-port ultrabook problem too. The renders show two USB-C ports, USB-A, HDMI, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack. Upward-facing speakers carry Dolby Atmos branding, while the slim webcam notch includes a physical privacy shutter. I hope this model avoids the typical Windows laptop weakness, which is with audio quality.

Android finally gets dressed for the desktop

The leaked interface may be the bigger reveal. A phone-style status bar runs across the top with battery, Wi-Fi, notifications, and Gemini icons, while a conventional taskbar sits along the bottom. That taskbar includes Chrome, Gmail, Calendar, YouTube, Google Photos, the Play Store, Canva, and Adobe Premiere Pro. The Premiere Pro icon seems noteworthy and does hint at its performance. However, a place in a promotional render does not confirm which version of Adobe’s editor will be available or how well it will perform.

Google says Googlebooks combine Android apps, ChromeOS technology, deeper phone integration, Gemini’s Magic Pointer, and premium hardware from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. The first models are scheduled to arrive this fall. Finer details like storage, battery capacity, pricing, and more are still unknown, which would reveal whether it can take on Windows laptops.