 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The MacBook Air is running in short supply, despite a price hike

The memory crunch is now disrupting MacBook Air supplies

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
MacBook Air M5
MacBook Air M5 Moinak Pal/Digital Trends

For months, Apple seemed better protected from the memory crisis than most laptop makers. It had long-term supplier agreements, enormous purchasing power, and enough margin to absorb rising component costs. The situation has now caught up with its most popular laptop.


According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, MacBook Air availability has tightened considerably across Apple’s retail network. Several configurations are showing delivery estimates stretching into late August, while some customized models may not arrive until September.

Recommended Videos


The shortage comes only weeks after Apple raised the price of the M5 MacBook Air. The 13-inch model launched at $1,099 in March before jumping to $1,299 in June. Buyers are now being asked to spend $200 more and may still have to wait several weeks for the model they actually want.

Apple is putting the MacBook Pro in front of students

Apple is already changing its sales strategy in response. Bloomberg reports that the company delayed its back-to-school campaign and is giving the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro more attention across its stores and marketing material.

The Apple MacBook Pro 14 M5 sitting on a woman's lap at the airport.
Apple / Apple


Some promotions even warn that the MacBook Air is “subject to availability.” Apple rarely steers students away from the Air, since it is lighter, cheaper, and powerful enough for most coursework.


The MacBook Pro offers a better display, more ports, and stronger sustained performance, but it also costs considerably more. Apple may be hoping to clear some of that inventory before an expected M6 refresh arrives later this year.

The situation could get worse from here

The memory crunch initially hurt Mac mini and Mac Studio availability. Now that it has reached the MacBook Air, it shows just how much worse the pressure is getting across Apple’s supply chain. Samsung, one of the three major suppliers of RAM, expects memory shortages to become even worse in 2027 and persist through 2028 as AI data centers lock up more production. If RAM and storage prices continue climbing, Apple could eventually announce another round of increases.


Its new Upgrade leasing program makes more sense under those conditions. Customers can split the cost of a Mac into monthly payments, then return it, upgrade, or pay the remaining amount to keep it. The program does not make a $1,299 MacBook Air any cheaper. It simply gives Apple a softer way to sell increasingly expensive hardware.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
OpenAI is investigating more incidents of AI agents going rogue days after hack
OpenAI logo on Microsoft surface

It appears that the "AI agents going rogue" tale has more to it than what AI giants have revealed publicly so far. Merely days after OpenAI announced that its AI agents went rogue and hacked Hugging Face, Anthropic dropped a similar bombshell. Soon, it was discovered that not just one, but multiple services were compromised. Well, it seems there are even more layers to it.

Reuters reports that OpenAI has found more incidents of AI agents escaping their software containment environment during research. Citing sources with knowledge of the incident, the outlet notes that the AI agents didn't go beyond OpenAI's software environment and affect any external service.

Read more
AI is finding Apple security flaws faster than Apple can sort through them
Apple has limited how many bug reports researchers can keep open as AI tools produce both genuine Mac vulnerabilities and a flood of questionable submissions
Lighting, Architecture, Building

Apple has capped the number of security reports researchers can keep open at once after AI bug hunting put its review process under pressure, according to the Financial Times.

Some submissions describe hallucinated or purely theoretical risks. Others uncover vulnerabilities serious enough to require patches. Bynario told the FT that it found more than 50 possible macOS flaws in three weeks, including a privilege-escalation chain that could give an attacker full control of a Mac.

Read more
Anthropic is paying $1.5 billion over pirated books, but it can still legally cut up purchased ones
The settlement addressed unauthorized ebook downloads, not the destructive scanning of lawfully bought physical copies, a distinction now alarming booksellers
Book, Publication, Indoors

A federal judge has approved Anthropic’s $1.5 billion settlement over nearly half a million pirated books. The same litigation also protected a more physical method of feeding its AI systems. Anthropic bought print books, removed their bindings, scanned every page and destroyed the originals.

The legal divide came down to acquisition. The settlement covers books downloaded from LibGen and PiLiMi, while the court treated Anthropic’s one-for-one conversion of purchased books into private digital files as fair use. Training AI models on lawfully acquired material was also considered transformative.

Read more