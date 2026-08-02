OpenAI is investigating more incidents of AI agents going rogue days after hack

It appears that the “AI agents going rogue” tale has more to it than what AI giants have revealed publicly so far. Merely days after OpenAI announced that its AI agents went rogue and hacked Hugging Face, Anthropic dropped a similar bombshell. Soon, it was discovered that not just one, but multiple services were compromised. Well, it seems there are even more layers to it.

Reuters reports that OpenAI has found more incidents of AI agents escaping their software containment environment during research. Citing sources with knowledge of the incident, the outlet notes that the AI agents didn’t go beyond OpenAI’s software environment and affect any external service.

“The new breakouts were uncovered during the company’s publicly announced investigation, opens new tab into how one of its agents escaped what was meant to be a contained testing environment this month, the two people said, and OpenAI is now looking into those instances as well,” says the report.

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The recent string of incidents could open a whole new Pandora’s Box of troubles for these AI companies, as they grapple with fierce backlash against the proliferation of power-hungry data centers across the US and their reported environmental impact.

Moreover, the scrutiny is growing deeper. “We’re looking at controls,” ​President Trump told reporters when asked about the OpenAI agent hacking incident. Separately, the EU is also discussing the incidents with OpenAI and Anthropic, and it is likely that new regulations covering high-risk autonomous AI systems will be drafted soon.

The incidents could also open a new kind of legal challenge for AI oversight in the US. Experts tell WIRED that ideally, companies behind these AI agents should be held accountable even if an autonomous AI agent escapes guardrails and wreaks havoc. Unfortunately, the legal framework is still murky.