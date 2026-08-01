Google just canceled its AI Studio mobile app, and it’s not all bad news

Google AI Studio was on track to make its way to Android and iPhone, giving developers and AI enthusiasts a dedicated place to build prompts and experiment with Google’s latest models from their phones.

That’s no longer happening. In a post shared by the official Google AI Studio account on X, Google confirmed that it’s canceling the standalone AI Studio mobile app before launch. The announcement comes despite the company saying nearly 800,000 people had already pre-ordered the app across iOS and Android.

Google doesn’t want another app on your phone

Rather than asking users to install another Google app, the company says it’s taking a different direction. Instead of keeping AI Studio separate, Google plans to bring many of those creation tools directly into the Gemini experience. The company says it’s now working alongside the Gemini app team to make building apps feel like a natural part of everyday conversations, whether you’re using your phone or desktop.

thank you to the ~800,000 of you that pre-ordered our mobile app on iOS and Android — it’s clear that people are interested in building software on the go



instead of asking you to download yet another app we’ve decided to take an entirely different approach: one where apps… — Google AI Studio (@GoogleAIStudio) July 31, 2026

It’s an interesting shift in strategy. Over the past year, Google has steadily expanded Gemini beyond a chatbot, turning it into an assistant that can research, write code, create images, and complete increasingly complex tasks. Folding AI Studio into that experience instead of maintaining two separate products could make those capabilities much easier to discover.

The web version isn’t going anywhere, though

If you already use AI Studio in your browser, there’s no reason to worry. Google says it’s continuing to invest in the web version of AI Studio, positioning it as the place for people who want to turn ideas into prompts, prototypes, or even businesses. In other words, the desktop experience remains a priority while the company rethinks how those same capabilities should work on mobile.

Google didn’t share a timeline for when these Gemini-powered AI Studio features will begin rolling out, only saying that both teams are actively working on the experience and that more details will be shared later. For now, one thing is clear: instead of launching another standalone app, Google wants Gemini itself to become the place where building with AI begins.