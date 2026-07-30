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Remember Samsung’s Ballie home robot? It may finally be inching closer to reality

Leaked app wireframes give the strongest hint yet that Samsung's Ballie home robot, first shown at CES 2020, might still be headed toward an actual release.

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Samsung Ballie robot in a room next to a dog feeder.
Samsung

Samsung’s rolling home robot has been the industry’s longest-running “will it ever actually ship” joke, and I’ll admit I’d mostly given up on it. Now, there’s finally a glimmer of hope.

Samsung first unveiled Ballie as a concept at CES 2020. Then, it showed it as a significantly upgraded version four years later. However, the company never confirmed a release date or committed to releasing it at all. 

Samsung Ballie app leak.
SammyGuru

So what did this leak actually reveal?

Now, SammyGuru has obtained the first images of Ballie’s companion smartphone app. To me, it looks like a wireframe design draft rather than a finished product, but it sure isn’t something to ignore. 

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The home screen features a status card showing Ballie’s battery level, current position, and any error messages. Then there’s a prominent “Streaming” button alongside it, which appears to let you view the robot’s camera feed and control it remotely from your phone.

The app also includes room-specific shortcuts, letting you send Ballie patrolling through the house or out to greet guests at the front door. One screenshot shows a setup process where Ballie maps your home much as a robot vacuum cleaner does

What can Ballie actually do, and is this really happening?

For context, Ballie is designed to respond to voice commands, control smart home devices, project video onto walls (which is its coolest aspect in my opinion), and function as a mobile security camera when you’re away.

It’s worth tempering expectations here, though. This is still just a wireframe, and there’s no confirmation Samsung is building a functional version of this exact app, let alone a functional version of the smart home robot. But after months of total silence, even a design mockup counts as the most concrete sign yet that Ballie hasn’t quietly died in Samsung’s prototype graveyard.

Ballie’s six-year limbo mirrors the fate of plenty of ambitious CES concepts that quietly vanish without a formal cancellation. The leak suggests internal development is still active, though Samsung’s continued silence on release timing compels me to take this as a hopeful signal.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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