The US foreign-made robot crackdown is coming for future Roombas too

The FCC has already made it much harder for foreign drone makers such as DJI to bring new products into the US. Now, the same crackdown is reaching a machine far more likely to be moving around your living room.

The US government recently added foreign-made advanced robotic devices to the FCC’s Covered List. The announcement appeared focused on humanoids, robot dogs, and industrial machines, but an FCC spokesperson has confirmed to The Verge that robot vacuum cleaners are covered too.

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Future foreign-made Roombas and rival robot vacuums will therefore be unable to receive the FCC authorization needed for sale in the US unless their manufacturers secure Conditional Approval. The restriction applies to products made in any foreign country, not only China.

Why is your robot vacuum caught in the ban?

The government’s definition covers software-controlled machines that can travel across the ground without constant human input. The device and its dock must weigh more than 4.4 pounds, use sensors to understand their surroundings, connect to a network, and rely on software for movement or data collection.

Most modern robot vacuums meet those requirements. The Verge also points out that the same wording could cover connected lawnmowers, sidewalk delivery robots, and mobile machines used inside warehouses.

Cybersecurity is a major part of the government’s argument. Its assessment cites a recent flaw that reportedly exposed around 7,000 foreign-made robots, including live camera feeds, microphone audio, and detailed maps of people’s homes.

Does this affect the Roomba you already own?

No. Previously approved models can continue to be imported, marketed, and sold, while robot vacuums already purchased will remain unaffected. Sales to and use by federal agencies are also exempt from the restrictions. Existing devices can continue receiving security, software, firmware, and compatibility updates until at least January 1, 2029.

Future launches face a tougher path. Roomba is now owned by Chinese manufacturer Picea Robotics, while Chinese companies account for much of the wider robot vacuum market. Manufacturers can seek Conditional Approval while moving more production to the US, but without it, several upcoming models could struggle to reach American stores.