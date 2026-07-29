The GOKO M6 Robotic Lawn Mower Brings Industrial Robotics to Modern Lawn Care

Robotic lawn mowers can save homeowners hours of manual yard work, but not every model is designed for challenging properties. While many perform well on flat lawns, larger yards with uneven terrain, steep slopes, and multiple mowing zones require a mower built for more demanding conditions.

Developed by GOKO, the consumer robotics brand of Robot++, the GOKO M6 is an industrial-grade 4WD AI-powered robotic lawn mower that brings more than a decade of industrial robotics expertise to residential lawn care. It combines AI-powered four-wheel drive, advanced navigation technologies, and AI QuadVision obstacle detection to tackle complex landscapes with less manual intervention.

The mower has also drawn strong early interest, with its Kickstarter campaign raising more than $1 million and reflecting growing demand for robot lawn mowers built for more demanding outdoor environments. Building on that momentum, GOKO is currently running an early-bird campaign, offering early adopters the opportunity to reserve one of the first 500 Founder Editions with exclusive launch pricing and benefits.

Built to Conquer Slopes and Rough Terrain

Not every robotic mower is designed for steep inclines or uneven terrain. The GOKO M6 is built to handle both with its AI-powered four-wheel-drive system and adaptive suspension to maintain traction on hills and rough ground.

Working alongside an adaptive suspension, it climbs slopes of up to 90% (42°) while clearing obstacles up to 7.5 cm (3 inches), for stable traction where conventional robotic mowers are more likely to lose their footing.

The engineering goes beyond climbing ability. The GOKO M6 also features an All-Terrain Recovery System that integrates large off-road tires with intelligent escape algorithms. If the mower encounters muddy patches or exposed roots, it can recognize the situation and automatically free itself without requiring manual intervention. The result is a more dependable hands-free mowing experience, especially for homeowners maintaining larger properties or terrains that change with the seasons.

Stay on Track Around Complex Yards

When it comes to a wire-free robotic lawn mower, reliable navigation is just as important as handling steep slopes and challenging layouts. Trees, buildings, and other obstacles can temporarily interfere with satellite signals, causing some robotic mowers to pause or lose their position.

To keep moving even when that happens, the GOKO M6 combines four core navigation technologies including nRTK, VSLAM, UMU, and Wheel Tracking. In practice, these technologies work together to help the mower maintain accurate positioning and dependable navigation. This allows it to stay on course even when satellite signals become temporarily unreliable.

If nRTK coverage is temporarily interrupted, the mower automatically switches to its VSLAM navigation system. This allows it to continue mowing for up to 10 minutes or approximately 150 square meters before reconnecting once the primary signal returns. The system also supports switching between Network RTK and Local RTK, making it easier to adapt to different property layouts and installation environments. Instead of stopping whenever signal conditions change, the GOKO M6 continues delivering consistent edge-to-edge coverage with minimal disruption.

Precision Sensing with AI QuadVision

A robotic mower is only as smart as its ability to recognize what’s around it. Whether it’s navigating around garden ornaments, pets, or unexpected obstacles, a wider field of view helps prevent collisions while keeping mowing efficient.

The GOKO M6 uses AI QuadVision, a four-camera vision system that powers its AI obstacle avoidance capabilities with both front and side-facing cameras. It can recognize more than 200 objects in real time, giving the mower a wider field of view than models that rely only on front-facing cameras. The added visibility helps it detect obstacles earlier, navigate narrow passages, and maintain a more consistent mowing path.

The wider field of view also helps the GOKO M6 deliver more precise edge mowing. By seeing more of its surroundings, the mower can trim closer to lawn edges while maintaining safe operation. This Cut-to-Edge design helps leave cleaner edges, fewer missed spots, and less time spent following up with a string trimmer.

Protect Your Lawn While You Mow

A well-cut lawn isn’t just about how much grass a mower cuts. It’s also about how well it protects the turf along the way.

Rather than using conventional steering, the GOKO M6 features 180° independent front-wheel steering, allowing each front wheel to pivot independently for smoother, more controlled turns. This reduces stress on the turf, particularly when navigating around flower beds, pathways, and other landscaped areas.

The steering system is complemented by a mowing strategy designed to reduce repeated wear on the lawn. Instead of following the same tracks, it automatically maps the yard into mowing zones and adjusts its route as it works. Small changes to the cutting angle help minimize visible tire tracks, while an optional cross-row mowing mode alternates mowing patterns for a more even-looking finish. OTA functionality allows the GOKO M6 to receive software improvements and feature enhancements over time. Simply put, these features reduce wear on the grass, minimize visible mowing marks, and maintain a cleaner, more consistent appearance throughout the growing season.

Cover More Ground in Less Time

Cutting performance isn’t just about speed. For larger properties, it’s also about covering more ground efficiently while adapting to changing lawn conditions. The GOKO M6 uses a 42 cm cutting width to cover more ground with each pass, helping reduce the time needed to mow the entire lawn. Its cutting system is powered by dual 250W motors for consistent cutting performance across changing lawn conditions. For thicker or overgrown grass, the 16.5-inch Replaceable Cutting System lets users switch between heavy-duty mulching blades for tough growth and a precision razor disc blade for quieter daily maintenance. This flexibility allows the mower to adapt to seasonal lawn conditions, from spring overgrowth to regular weekly upkeep.

Battery capacity is just as important as cutting performance, especially on larger properties. The GOKO M6 can cover up to 4,000 square meters (about 1 acre) on a single charge. For larger properties, 10A fast charging, a 1 m/s mowing speed, and optional battery expansion allow it to maintain up to 8,000 square meters (around 2 acres) over 12 hours. This allows the mower to spend more time mowing and less time recharging.

Enjoy a Smarter Ownership Experience

Convenience doesn’t end once the mowing starts. Day-to-day management is just as important. From scheduling mowing sessions and monitoring progress to security and maintenance, the GOKO M6 is designed to simplify day-to-day operation. The GOKO M6 supports Smart App Control, allowing users to create mowing schedules, adjust settings, and monitor progress directly from a smartphone. While some robotic mowers limit the number of maps or mowing zones that can be created, the GOKO M6 functions as a multi-zone robotic lawn mower with support for up to 250 zones. That added flexibility makes it well suited to larger properties or landscapes with multiple mowing areas.

Security is another area the GOKO M6 focuses on. Its multi-layer anti-theft system combines GPS tracking, ownership lock, geofencing, lift detection, and instant push notifications. Together, these features notify users if the mower is moved unexpectedly or leaves its designated mowing area. Outdoor equipment also needs to handle changing weather and routine maintenance. The GOKO M6 carries an IPX6 waterproof rating, allowing it to withstand outdoor conditions while making it easier to rinse clean after mowing. When a smartphone isn’t within reach, a built-in 4.3-inch TFT color display with physical control knobs provides quick access to mowing status and key settings directly on the mower.



Backed by Industrial Robotics Expertise

Many of the advancements behind the GOKO M6 are rooted in Robot++’s industrial robotics expertise. The company develops robots for demanding applications such as high-rise façade cleaning and large ship-hull maintenance, where precision, reliability, and autonomous operation are essential.

Guided by its mission to create “a world without dangerous work,” Robot++ has built a portfolio of more than 400 patents across a range of specialized robotics applications.

That foundation is reflected in the GOKO M6’s core technologies, including AI-powered four-wheel drive, RTK + VSLAM Fusion Navigation, and QuadVision obstacle detection. Rather than being developed solely for residential lawn care, it draws on the company’s experience building autonomous systems for complex real-world environments.

The same design philosophy extends to the mower’s appearance. Inspired by the bold styling of the Tesla Cybertruck, the GOKO M6 received a Gold Award at the French Design Awards for its industrial design. Looking ahead, GOKO is expanding its smart yard robotics lineup with the upcoming GOKO X5, a 3-in-1 commercial RC mower designed for mowing, snow blowing, and towing, reflecting the company’s continued focus on AI-powered outdoor maintenance.

Is the GOKO M6 Right for Your Lawn?

Choosing a robotic mower is about finding one that matches the size, layout, and demands of your property. The GOKO M6 brings together AI-powered four-wheel drive (AI 4WD), advanced navigation technologies, AI QuadVision obstacle detection, and lawn-friendly mowing features to tackle a wide range of outdoor environments. Designed for challenging landscapes, it helps simplify routine lawn care while reducing the need for manual intervention.

As part of its introductory offer, the GOKO M6 is available for $2,599, reduced from its original $3,499 MSRP. Limited to the first 500 Founder Editions, the key early-bird benefits include $900 in savings, an exclusive numbered nameplate, lifetime blade replacement, and up to 5 years of warranty protection. It also comes with 3 years of nRTK service, 1 year of 4G data service, free installation support, and a complimentary mulching blade set.

Whether you’re upgrading from a basic robotic mower or making the switch to automated lawn care for the first time, the GOKO M6 Robot lawn mower is built to handle demanding yards with less effort and greater confidence.

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