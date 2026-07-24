Top Smart Home Upgrades Worth Making Before Your Summer Break

Summer often brings a welcome change of routine for homeowners across Europe. Family holidays, weekend getaways, and longer days spent outdoors mean more time away and fewer opportunities to stay connected to what’s happening back at the property. While it’s a season for slowing down and enjoying the warmer months, everyday responsibilities don’t simply pause. Deliveries still arrive, visitors may stop by unexpectedly, and trusted family members, cleaners, or pet sitters may occasionally need access while you’re away.

Modern smart home technology makes those situations easier to manage. Today’s connected devices can do far more than record footage or send motion alerts. They can help homeowners monitor outdoor spaces around the clock, stay informed about important activity, communicate with visitors remotely, and manage entry without needing to be physically present. Instead of constantly checking in or wondering whether everything is running smoothly back home, the right setup can provide greater visibility, convenience, and peace of mind throughout the season.

With a growing range of solutions available, finding the right setup comes down to your needs. Here are four EZVIZ devices designed to help homeowners stay connected to their property without adding another task to their holiday plans.

Eliminate Outdoor Blind Spots With the HB8 Lite Series

Leaving home for a few days shouldn’t mean losing sight of what’s happening outside. Whether you’re checking in on a driveway, garden, or front entrance, the EZVIZ HB8 Lite Series makes it easier to stay informed about activity around your property while you’re away.

It features a motorized 340° horizontal pan and 80° vertical tilt to help eliminate outdoor blind spots, capturing every detail in crisp 2K+ resolution. Backed by Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and efficient H.265 video compression, it delivers smooth performance while helping reduce storage demands. Rather than activating only when motion is detected, Always-On Video Mode 2.0 (AOV) provides continuous visual awareness while AI-powered person and vehicle detection, Smart Tracking, and smart alerts help you focus on activity that matters most. Powering the experience is a 5,200mAh rechargeable battery that delivers up to 108 days of operation in standard mode or up to 15 days of continuous time-lapse recording. Support for an optional 5W solar panel and local microSD storage of up to 512GB further reduces ongoing maintenance.

For homeowners with different connectivity needs, the series includes both the HB8 Lite and HB8 Lite 4G. While the two models share the same core monitoring features, the HB8 Lite 4G adds Wi-Fi + 4G dual-mode connectivity, making it particularly well-suited to holiday homes, rural properties, farms, and other locations where traditional Wi-Fi coverage may be limited. This added flexibility helps ensure reliable monitoring in locations beyond the reach of a conventional wireless network.

Smarter Protection for Large Properties With HB90x Dual 4G Kit

The EZVIZ HB90x Dual 4G Kit includes an HB90x Dual 4G camera and a solar panel, building on everything that makes the HB90 Dual effective while adding greater flexibility for homes where broadband access is not always available. This capability is incredibly useful if you are leaving for the season and need to secure a sprawling rural lot, a summer cabin, or an off-grid property. This dual-lens setup handles it effortlessly, letting you track incoming vehicles down a long road while simultaneously monitoring the surrounding wood line.

Built specifically for large-scale environments, the device utilizes a coordinated dual-camera system that provides wide-area monitoring alongside close-up tracking. Keeping this advanced hardware online is simple, thanks to automatic Wi-Fi and 4G network switching, a critical feature that upholds a reliable connection across remote homes, vacation properties, and detached buildings.

Beyond persistent network access, the camera upgrades nighttime performance with ColorFULL Night Vision. This technology delivers vivid full-color footage after dark without depending on harsh, bright spotlights. Combined with smart tracking and expansive coverage, the system is perfectly suited for property owners who need dependable security across massive outdoor spaces regardless of local internet availability.

See Visitors and Manage Entry With the EZVIZ HP7 Pro Doorphone

Managing access to a gated property can be challenging when nobody is home to open the gate. Designed for detached homes and villas, the EZVIZ HP7 Pro gives homeowners a convenient way to see visitors, communicate remotely, and grant access without needing to be physically present. It offers a practical solution for managing everyday entry, eliminating the need to be at the gate whenever someone arrives. For added convenience, the system also supports secure local Palm Vein recognition, QR code access for visitors, RFID tags for family members, and PIN-code entry, allowing authorized users to unlock the entrance without relying on physical keys.

At the heart of the system is a built-in 4K ultra-HD camera that captures exceptionally clear footage of anyone approaching the entrance. ColorFULL Night Vision helps maintain visibility after dark, while two-way communication lets homeowners speak directly with visitors via the EZVIZ App. Users can also remotely unlock the gate or entrance from virtually anywhere, making it easy to manage property access.

The HP7 Pro helps centralize entry management through a connected system that keeps homeowners informed about activity at the entrance. Its indoor display brings visitor communication, access control, alerts, and connected EZVIZ devices together in one place, making everyday access easier to monitor and manage.

Keep a Smarter Watch Over Your Front Door With the EZVIZ EP8 Ultra Doorbell

Imagine you and your family heading off on a long-awaited getaway, only to receive a notification that someone is at your front door. The EZVIZ EP8 Ultra helps you stay connected to every doorstep interaction, making it easier to see who’s there, respond remotely, and stay informed from wherever you are.

Designed to overcome the blind spots common to traditional video doorbells, the EP8 Ultra combines a 3K+ front-facing camera with a secondary 1080p lens to provide a more complete view of your entrance. Pre-rolling recording begins capturing activity before the doorbell is even pressed, while on-device AI-powered human and package detection, familiar face recognition, and Color Night Vision help homeowners understand what’s happening at a glance, day or night.

The EP8 Ultra also brings a more thoughtful approach to everyday interactions. Two-way video and audio calling lets homeowners respond to visitors remotely, while the built-in AI interactive display and quick auto replies add a more personal touch when nobody is home. Processing AI features locally for added privacy, it pairs Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, built-in storage, and detachable batteries with an experience designed to make smart entry feel both intuitive and reassuring.

Smart home technology isn’t just about adding more devices. It’s about giving homeowners the confidence to enjoy well-deserved holidays without constantly wondering what’s happening back at the property. Whether you’re planning a family holiday, heading off for a weekend break, or simply making the most of longer days outdoors, the right smart home setup helps you stay informed without demanding your constant attention. Together, EZVIZ’s outdoor cameras, smart entry solutions, and video doorbells work as a connected ecosystem, making it easier to monitor, manage, and protect your home so you can spend less time checking in and more time switching off.