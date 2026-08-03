The ROG Gjallar packs Dolby Atmos in a compact form factor, but its US debut is still under wraps

Asus unveiled the ROG Gjallar back in early July 2026, as the first speaker system under the ROG brand. However, at the time, the company stayed quiet on pricing and availability. That’s changed now.

So what’s actually inside the ROG Gjallar?

The gaming soundbar just went on sale in China for CNY 3,699, which works out to roughly $548.

Underneath the soundbar’s metallic mesh grille sit four 50mm full-range drivers and two 27mm high-fidelity tweeters. With the angled up-firing channels, the speaker is designed to throw sound vertically so that it bounces off your monitor or the walls behind it.

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The setup pairs the main bar with a 6.5-inch, 65W wireless subwoofer, delivering a 2.1.2-channel surround sound configuration with Dolby Atmos support. While the soundbar manages the highs and the mids, the subwoofer takes care of the low-end frequencies.

Asus claims this combination produces a genuinely realistic 3D soundstage, not just louder audio. However, what I appreciate more is how Asus has leaned into the compact form factor here. The bar, which measures 607 × 92 × 82 mm, can slide under your monitor, or sit behind or in front of it.

What else comes with it, and when’s it going global?

The desktop speaker setup ships with an all-in-one control hub, which gives you quick access to EQ settings and playback controls without pushing you through menus. As useful as it sounds, I’d call it the coolest addition to an otherwise boring device. It also features customizable Asus Aura RGB lighting with 16.8 million colors and four preset effects.

There’s a built-in AEC microphone for calls, along with flexible wired and wireless connectivity, and an integrated USB hub. If you ask me, it’s a small but genuinely useful addition if your desk already has a dozen cables.

Since Asus has released the Gjallar in China and already has a dedicated page live on its international site, I’d bet a wider rollout is coming soon. But for now, we don’t have a confirmed global date yet.