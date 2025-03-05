 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Apple launches new Mac Studio

By
A woman sits by a desk with the Mac Studio on it.
Apple

Apple has announced a new Mac Studio to add to the company’s range of high-end Macs. It comes with fresh chips that take its power to new levels but remains unchanged in several other areas. In a surprising twist, the new Mac Studio will come in two flavors, one containing the M4 Max and one containing a previously unreleased chip: The M3 Ultra.

The M3 Ultra is a new addition to the lineup. Apple says that it’s built for AI and promises to deliver up to 2.5x the performance of the M1 Ultra, although there’s no mention of how much faster it’ll be than the M2 Ultra. M3 Ultra, and thus the Mac Studio, will offer support for up to 512GB of unified memory, which, as Apple says, is “the most ever in a personal computer.”

Recommended Videos

The basic configuration of the new Mac Studio starts at 96GB, but you can deck it out with up to 512GB. That’s going to be huge for creators who need a lot of power to run various resource-heavy workloads.

Digging deeper into the M3 Ultra, the chip is made out of two 3nm M3 Max dies combined with Apple’s UltraFusion packaging architecture. This brings it to a whopping 184 billion transistors. The new chip supports Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, with each port equipped with a custom-designed controller placed directly on the chip. This means dedicated bandwidth for each of the ports, which feature transfer rates of up to 120Gb/s.

It comes just one day after Apple launched a new iPad Air with M3 chip, which Apple CEO Tim Cook teased on X with the phrase “there’s something in the air.”

The Mac Studio received no such clue leading up to its reveal, making its announcement more of a surprise. Although a new Mac Studio has been expected for some time, past rumors had suggested that it might not launch until around the middle of the year.

Now, though, professional and creative users will have an updated Mac Studio that’s designed to handle their demanding workloads. Anyone needing even more power should look to the Mac Pro, which is expected to be retooled with new chips later in 2025.

This is a breaking news story, we are updating this article with more information live.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
Alex Blake has been working with Digital Trends since 2019, where he spends most of his time writing about Mac computers…
Apple expected to launch MacBook Air refresh with M4 silicon in March
The M3 MacBook Air in front of a window.

It looks like the next-gen MacBook Air laptops with the M4 silicon upgrade are merely a few weeks away. According to Bloomberg, Apple is toning down inventory of the current-gen model and is readying the M4-equipped trim for a launch in March.

Apple is unlikely to make any design changes, serving the same aesthetic formula it introduced with the M2 MacBook Air. The most notable change, of course, is going to be the M4 silicon, which enhances the processing chops and lifts the efficiency figures, as well.

Read more
Macs finally get a taste of an overhauled Mail app
Categories in Apple Mail app for iPad and Mac.

Apple redesigned the Mail app on iPhones with the release of iOS 18.2 update back in December, but strangely skipped the treatment for iPads and Macs. The company has finally made a course correction with the macOS 15.4 and iPad OS 18.4 developer beta updates, which are now available for testers.

The biggest change introduced by the new Mail app are categories. All your emails are now neatly slotted across four categories. Here’s a brief breakdown of how it works:

Read more
M4 MacBook Air performance almost competes with Pro models
A person holds a MacBook Air at Apple's Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) in 2023.

The M4 MacBook Air is anticipated as Apple’s next light and fast laptop, and a recent benchmark suggests that the device may have mild performance improvements over the lastest MacBook Pro.

Apple is expected to announce the coming laptop in 13-inch and 15-inch models in the March timeframe. A device suspected to be the M4 MacBook Air surfaced on the Geekbench 6 benchmark on February 19, revealing results that experts are comparing to other Apple products, including the M4 MacBook Pro and the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro.

Read more