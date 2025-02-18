The Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is $845 off

The gaming laptops that are worth buying fetch high prices, but that also means there’s a chance for huge discounts from gaming laptop deals. Here’s a great example: the Alienware x16 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card at $845 off from Dell, slashing its price from $2,945 to $2,100. It’s still fairly expensive, but that’s actually excellent value for a device of this caliber. We highly recommend acting fast if you’re interested though, as tomorrow may already be too late to take advantage of the savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop

The Alienware x16 R2 is a gaming laptop that will let you play the best PC games at their most demanding settings, while also setting you up for the upcoming PC games of the next several years. Along with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, it’s powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. It comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in its 2TB SSD, while its 16-inch screen offers Full HD+ resolution, a 480Hz refresh rate, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync to give justice to the machine’s capabilities.

Alienware has two 16-inch options for its gaming laptops, and in our comparison of the Alienware x16 R2 versus Alienware m16 R2, we recommended going for the Alienware x16 R2 for its premium design with top-of-the-line materials like anodized aluminum, magnesium alloy, and stainless steel in the full-metal chassis, which improve durability without increasing weight. With Dell’s discount, it’s a no-brainer — go for the Alienware x16 R2.

There’s always high demand for Alienware deals because of the brand’s growing popularity among gamers, so we think this offer for the Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop will sell out quickly. This particular configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, which is originally sold for $2,945, is down to $2,100 following an $845 discount from Dell. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before this bargain ends though, so if you agree that this price is a steal for the Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop, hurry and complete the purchase immediately.