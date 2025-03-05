 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Upgrade to this MSI gaming laptop with RTX 4070 while it’s $510 off

By
Amazing Deal The MSI Sword 16 HX gaming laptop on a white background.
MSI

Gamers who are due for a gaming laptop upgrade should check out this offer from Newegg — the MSI Sword 16 HX with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card for a relatively affordable price of $1,090. It’s on sale from its original price of $1,600, for savings of $510. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this 31% discount ends though, and since there’s a chance that stocks are already running low, we highly recommend pushing forward with your purchase of this machine as soon as you can if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the MSI Sword 16 HX gaming laptop

For a gaming laptop that will be able to play all of the best PC games with ease, you can’t go wrong with the MSI Sword 16 HX. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card is among the top-tier GPUs, according to our gaming laptop buying guide, and when it’s paired with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, you’ve got a dependable machine that will meet the needs of all kinds of gamers.

A gaming laptop’s performance will be wasted on a low-quality screen, but fortunately, that’s not the case with the MSI Sword 16 HX and its 16-inch display with 1920 x 1200 resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. The device also offers ample storage space for multiple AAA titles on its 1TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can already start installing your favorite games right after you turn on the gaming laptop for the first time. The MSI Sword 16 HX features USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and audio jacks, so you’ll be able to connect all of the accessories that you need.

Related

In one of the most attractive gaming laptop deals that you can shop from Newegg right now, the MSI Sword 16 HX with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card is on sale for $1,090. A 31% discount on the device’s sticker price of $1,600 translates to $510 off, but you’re going to have to be quick if you want to secure the savings as the offer may expire at any moment. Complete your purchase of the  MSI Sword 16 HX gaming laptop immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this special price.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
The Alienware X16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4090 is $900 off
The interior and exterior of the Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop.

Are you searching for the most powerful device that you can get from the available gaming laptop deals today? You should set your sights on the Alienware x16 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which is on sale from Dell with a $900 discount. It's down to $2,700 from $3,600 originally, which is still pretty expensive, but it's actually a steal at that price. You need to act fast if you don't want to miss out on huge savings of nearly $1,000 for this top-of-the-line machine though, as the offer may expire at any moment.

Why you should buy the Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop
The Alienware x16 R2 is the successor to the Alienware x16 that updates the gaming laptop's components. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, this configuration runs on the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and 32GB of RAM that's recommended for high-end gamers by our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you won't have any issues in playing the best PC games at their most demanding settings. The Alienware x16 R2's 16-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 480Hz refresh rate will give justice to the gaming laptop's capabilities, and its 2TB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box will provide enough space for several AAA titles.

Read more
Newegg is selling a prebuilt gaming PC with RTX 4060 for $800
The ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC on a white background.

You don't need to spend more than $1,000 to get a dependable machine from gaming PC deals. You just need to be patient in looking for incredible offers like this one from Newegg: the ABS Cyclone Aqua for only $800, following a $200 discount on its sticker price of $1,000. This gaming desktop won't stay available at 20% off for long though, so if you're interested, we highly recommend adding it to your cart and completing the checkout process as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC
The ABS Cyclone Aqua will let you play the best PC games without any issues, as it's powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, alongside 32GB of RAM that's plenty for most gamers, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. You'll also get a 1TB SSD with this gaming PC, so you'll have lots of space to install your favorite titles and all their DLCs, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start doing that right away after hooking up the ABS Cyclone Aqua to the necessary peripherals.

Read more
Upgrade your gaming PC with 32GB Corsair RAM for under $100
The Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM on a white background.

Gamers who prefer building a PC from scratch over buying from gaming PC deals need to make sure that they've got good components. If you haven't purchased RAM yet, you may want to take advantage of Newegg's offer for the 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM. From its original price of $150, it's down to just $98 following a 34% discount. That's $52 in savings on one of the most important parts for your gaming desktop, but you're going to have to hurry because we don't think the savings will remain available for long.

Why you should buy the 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM
For a gaming PC that won't have trouble running the best PC games, you'll need the 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM, as our guide on how much RAM do you need says 32GB is the sweet spot for high-end gamers. In our DDR5 RAM versus DDR4 RAM comparison, we highlighted the benefits of DDR5 RAM, which include faster performance as the new standard. DDR5 runs hotter than DDR4 though, so you'll need to have compatible heat sinks and a proper cooling system for your gaming PC if you'll equip it with the 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM.

Read more