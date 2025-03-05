Upgrade to this MSI gaming laptop with RTX 4070 while it’s $510 off

Gamers who are due for a gaming laptop upgrade should check out this offer from Newegg — the MSI Sword 16 HX with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card for a relatively affordable price of $1,090. It’s on sale from its original price of $1,600, for savings of $510. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this 31% discount ends though, and since there’s a chance that stocks are already running low, we highly recommend pushing forward with your purchase of this machine as soon as you can if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the MSI Sword 16 HX gaming laptop

For a gaming laptop that will be able to play all of the best PC games with ease, you can’t go wrong with the MSI Sword 16 HX. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card is among the top-tier GPUs, according to our gaming laptop buying guide, and when it’s paired with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, you’ve got a dependable machine that will meet the needs of all kinds of gamers.

A gaming laptop’s performance will be wasted on a low-quality screen, but fortunately, that’s not the case with the MSI Sword 16 HX and its 16-inch display with 1920 x 1200 resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. The device also offers ample storage space for multiple AAA titles on its 1TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can already start installing your favorite games right after you turn on the gaming laptop for the first time. The MSI Sword 16 HX features USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and audio jacks, so you’ll be able to connect all of the accessories that you need.

In one of the most attractive gaming laptop deals that you can shop from Newegg right now, the MSI Sword 16 HX with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card is on sale for $1,090. A 31% discount on the device’s sticker price of $1,600 translates to $510 off, but you’re going to have to be quick if you want to secure the savings as the offer may expire at any moment. Complete your purchase of the MSI Sword 16 HX gaming laptop immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this special price.