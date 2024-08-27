The Dell XPS 15 laptop is $400 off during the Dell Labor Day sale

Dell is running with a head start for this year’s Labor Day laptop deals with a $400 discount for the Dell XPS 15. This configuration for the popular laptop usually sells for $1,699, but you can get it right now for only $1,299. That’s a steal for this device, and you’re going to want to take advantage of this offer because you may not get another chance at it. If you think this laptop is perfect for you, we highly recommend adding it to your cart and finishing the checkout process immediately, as stocks are probably already running low.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15 laptop

With the Dell XPS reset that introduces the new Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 14, and Dell XPS 16, the Dell XPS 15 9530 is the last release of the popular laptop. That doesn’t mean it’s severely outdated though, as it’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Arc Graphics A370M, and 32GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need calls the sweet spot for professionals. These specifications make it a fantastic business laptop as you’ll be able to efficiently finish all your daily tasks with this machine.

The Dell XPS 15, true to its name, features a 15.6-inch display with Full HD+ resolution for sharp details and anti-glare properties, so you’ll see what’s on the screen under bright lights or while outdoors. The laptop ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in a 1TB SSD, which should provide enough space for all of the apps that you regularly use and all the files that you need to be always within reach.

For those who have had an eye on Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 15 in particular, you shouldn’t let this opportunity to get the laptop at $400 off slip through your fingers. Originally $1,699, the device’s configuration with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor will be yours for just $1,299. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on this offer, and we’re not sure if you’ll get another chance if you miss this because this is the last model of the Dell XPS 15. Buy it now while you still can, as you may regret it later if you pass.