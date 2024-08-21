 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4090 has a $600 off deal

The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.
Dell

For great gaming laptop deals, it’s always a smart move to see what Dell and Alienware has to offer. Right now, you can buy a powerful Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop for $600 off bringing, it down to $3,200 from $3,800. That’s still a significant investment, but this is a gaming laptop that will last for a long time and easily run the latest games at ultra performance levels. If you want the ultimate gaming experience while still getting to take your laptop out and about with you, this is your chance. It far surpasses most other high-end laptop deals today. Here’s everything you need to know about the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop

The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop has all the gaming hardware you could possibly want. It starts out with a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and then throws in a huge 64GB of memory. Normally, we’re pretty happy to see 32GB of memory on a gaming laptop, so twice that number is fantastic to see. It’s fast DDR5 RAM too. Storage wise, there’s a substantial 2TB of SSD storage, which is just what’s needed in a world where game installs are ballooning in size.

For gaming, you need a great graphics card, and the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop doesn’t miss a beat. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with 16GB of dedicated VRAM. It’s perfect for powering the 18-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 100% DCI-P3, and Nvidia G-Sync + DDS support. Note the size: An 18-inch screen means this isn’t a particularly portable laptop, but it’s still one that you can move around far more easily than a desktop setup. In terms of power, this is also comprehensively one of the best gaming laptops out there. You can’t go wrong with the power it’s pumping out. If you love to play games at ultra levels of performance, this is the best way to do exactly that, and it will serve you well for a while yet.

As one of the best gaming laptop brands, Alienware doesn’t just stop with the obvious hardware. It also has a 1080p full HD webcam, an HDMI 2.1 port for when you want to hook it up to a monitor or TV, and an advanced cooling system. Alienware Cryo-tech ensures you get maximum system stability no matter how long you’re gaming for.

The ultimate gaming laptop right now, the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop is the system to invest in if you’re looking for a device to future proof your plans for many years to come. It normally costs $3,800, but it’s currently down to $3,200 at Dell. Check it out now by tapping the button below.

