This prebuilt gaming PC with RTX 4060 just dropped to $1,000

If you want the high-performance Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card in a budget-friendly prebuilt gaming PC, you should check out the iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh gaming desktop. It’s already relatively affordable for a machine with its capabilities at its original price of $1,300, but Best Buy makes it even cheaper with a $300 discount that drops its price to $1,000. The offer may disappear at any moment though, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it. If you want to take advantage of this deal, you have to buy the gaming PC right now.

Why you should buy the iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh gaming desktop

The iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh gaming desktop packs a lot of power underneath its hood for its price. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, it’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700 processor and 16GB of RAM, which will all work together to reliably run the best PC games. The gaming PC may need some upgrades in the future to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of video games, but for now, it will be enough for most gamers, especially if you’re fine with skipping the highest settings for demanding titles.

With Windows 11 Home Advanced pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, you can start installing your favorite titles right after setting up the iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh gaming desktop. There’s plenty of storage space in the gaming PC, which can also boost your productivity for work or school. If you’ll be using the iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh gaming desktop for multiple purposes throughout the day, you won’t have to worry about overheating because it’s got enough fans to keep its internals cool.

The affordable but dependable iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh gaming desktop is on sale from Best Buy at $300 off, which pulls its price down from $1,300 to only $1,000. There’s a lot of variance in gaming PC deals at this price, but with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, you can be sure that you won’t regret going for this machine. If you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with your transaction for the iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh gaming desktop as soon as possible so that you can use the savings on other purchases such as monitor deals.

