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Best monitor deals: Gaming, office, curved, OLED and more

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With gaming being such a big deal these days, it makes sense that there are a lot of excellent monitors, and if you’ve recently grabbed one of several great desktop computer deals, there’s a lot to consider when picking up a new monitor. Even if you’re not necessarily going for a gaming setup, knowing what resolution and refresh rate you’re aiming for will give you a better sense of what desktop to buy. Luckily, there is a huge selection these days, from budget-oriented options to ultra-wide gaming monitors and everything in between. In fact, there are even some great smaller monitors that can be paired with a laptop, or you could even go for a smart monitor that also lets you get some productivity done without having a computer connected.

Either way now is the best time to pick a monitor up since even the best monitors have some sort of deal on them, including some standout Samsung monitor deals. These will pair well with gaming PC deals, especially the 4K monitors and ultrawide monitors near the bottom of this list.

Best monitor deals

A landscape image on the Samsung 28-inch ViewFinity UR55 monitor.
Samsung

The following deals represent a best-of of the deals below. They’re selected to give a mixture of prices, styles, and levels of discount. If you don’t see something you like, don’t worry, as the following sections will have plenty more deals for you to choose from. However, this is a highly recommended place to start:

Best 4K monitor deals

The Dell S2721QS with a beautiful, otherworldly display.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The 4K monitor is the gold standard for today’s monitors. While you can get a 1080p monitor cheaper, you really don’t have to with deals like these. We’re finding a lot of the best deals on LG monitors, but there are other brands represented:

Best gaming monitor deals

Samsung&apos;s Odyssey Neo G7 on a desk.
Samsung

The best gaming monitors are all about fast reaction times. They sport high refresh rates (measured in ‘Hz’) and quick response times, or the time that it takes to change a pixel’s color. Some gamers like curved gaming monitors for the added immersion, as well. Note that this section is reserved for average-sized gaming monitors. For ultrawide gaming monitors, continue on to the next section, which covers ultrawides. Here’s an overview of the best deals, within these constraints, that we were able to find:

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Best ultrawide monitor deals

Kena Bridge of Spirits on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Whether you just want a ton of windows open on the same screen or need a truly immersive gaming experience, you need to check out what an ultrawide monitor can do for you. As they are so large, it should come as no surprise that ultrawides are often found amongst the best curved monitors.

How to choose the right monitor

We’ve already detailed how to choose the best monitor for your needs in a very general sense. Every single factor from size to panel and backlighting type are covered in exhaustive detail.

However, if you’re looking at monitor deals and trying to make sense of what category of monitor to buy or what to zero in on, we can help you with that here. Here’s how to choose a category, above, to shop:

Shop 4K monitor deals if you have relatively average needs. As mentioned above, 4K is essentially the new standard. You should be able to get a good one for just a few hundred dollars while on sale, and there is no need to pay a ton unless they have an impressive color gamut, LED type, or other interesting feature.

Despite their name, gaming monitor deals are for everybody. While some gaming monitors have features like fps trackers and toggleable always-on aiming reticules, the main thing that sets them apart is their high refresh rates. These high refresh rates make action in games look smoother, but will also be pleasant if you like to watch action movies or sports on your computer. The best TVs also have high refresh rates for this same reason.

Ultrawide monitors are for a special type of person and aren’t quite analogous to getting a big screen TV. Sometimes getting an ultrawide can be getting too much of a good thing, especially if you can get two smaller monitors for a cheaper price. They’ll also stream in a really funky manner if you share your screen with friends. But if you are the type that wants an ultrawide, can handle the size, and wants the experience, ultrawide monitors can provide a truly immersive experience you won’t get anywhere else. This is especially true of curved ultrawide monitors, which are often curved in a way that mimics the shape of the eye, creating a cool, relaxing effect.

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Former Digital Trends Contributor
Andrew has been writing professionally for more than 20 years and has been writing about tech for three of them. His focus at…
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