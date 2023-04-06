Best monitor deals: Gaming, office, curved, OLED and more

A monitor is a fairly useful and obvious addition to your home setup. It might be because you’re working from home, it could be to enhance your gaming rig, or it could simply be because you’ve picked out one of the desktop computer deals going on, rather than a laptop. Whatever your intentions, no one wants to spend more than is necessary when buying a monitor. That’s why we’ve picked out some of the best monitor deals available right now. We’ve included budget options, 4K screens, and also ultrawide and curved options too. Whatever your plan, take a look at what’s on sale today.

Dell 27 Monitor — $120, was $160

Dell is responsible for making many of the best monitors you can buy right now. This Dell 27 Monitor is fairly inexpensive but still great quality. It’s a full HD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. A refresh rate of up to 75Hz can be achieved when connected via HDMI with a response time as low as 4ms gray to gray (extreme). AMD FreeSync support helps matters while you also get 16.7 million color support, anti-glare screen coating, and a choice of either HDMI or VGA connections. Slim bezels mean the monitor looks good on your desk too while a built-in power supply unit and cable holder cuts down on clutter.

Samsung 27-inch M50B FHD Smart Monitor — $230, was $280

Ideal for a home without a TV, the Samsung 27-inch M50B FHD Smart Monitor has all the advantages of a great monitor as well as the bonuses of a smart TV too. You can connect to your PC to enjoy a 27-inch full HD display with brightness that automatically adjusts and excellent built-in speakers that can also adjust themselves to the situation. However, the monitor isn’t dependent on a PC. Instead, you can still use it to browse multiple streaming services and even work independently of your PC. It has a dedicated Workmode feature which means you can remotely access another PC and even use Microsoft 365 programs through it. It also works as a control center for your smart home ensuring this is a monitor packed with great surprises.

Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor — $250, was $300

For a more immersive experience, one of the best curved monitors is always a smart idea. This Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor offers a native resolution of 2560 x 1440 with the DP 1.2 port offering up to 165Hz refresh rate or HDMI 2.0 leading to 144Hz. It’s well-suited for gaming thanks to that far reduced risk of motion blur with a super low response time of 1ms. There’s also 99% sRGB color for a sharper and brighter picture, while you also benefit from AMD FreeSync Premium Technology and VRR support too. A high 3000:1 contrast ratio rounds off the features we all could need from such a gaming monitor in this price range.

Dell 32-inch 4K Monitor — $350, was $380

Likely to rival the best 4K monitors, this Dell 32 4K Monitor is ideal for anyone seeking the best resolutions without spending a fortune. It has a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160, 99% sRGB color and support for 1.07 billion colors so it looks great. Two HDMI ports are available as well as one DisplayPort. It’s not a great bet for gaming due to its 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms (at best) response time, but for general work, image editing or watching your favorite shows, the Dell 32 4K Monitor looks attractive enough to be worth the asking price. It also has useful features like Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture.

HP 27-inch Dual Monitor Bundle — $390, was $580

What’s better than one well-priced monitor? Two, of course! HP has a great bundle with two 27-inch monitors that will look fantastic side-by-side while you work. The monitors offer a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 along with 5ms response time and 1000:1 contrast ratio. A 75Hz refresh rate is always appealing along with 99% sRGB color gamut and AMD FreeSync support. The monitors are both slim too so they won’t take up any more room than they have to, while you still get built-in audio and a great cable management system. The bundle is a great way of instantly upgrading how you work and once you switch to dual monitors, you’ll never want to go back to just one.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor — $1,000, was $1,200

One of the best gaming monitors out there, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor is an investment but worth every cent. Everything about it oozes high quality. It’s a QLED screen so you get the deepest blacks and super vivid colors. With approximately 125% sRGB color reproduction, you almost certainly haven’t seen anything like it before. Combined with a fantastic 5120 x 1440 dual QHD resolution, it’s the screen space equivalent to two 27-inch QHD displays side by side. Thanks to being curved, it’s truly immersive with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support and other features ensuring whatever you play looks at its very best. If you’ve invested in a great gaming setup and graphics card, you owe it to yourself to invest in this gaming monitor. It easily brings out the best in everything.

