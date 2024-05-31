 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware 18-inch gaming laptop is over $1,000 off today

By
An Alienware m18 laptop on a white background.
Alienware

For great gaming laptop deals, check out what Dell has to offer. Today, you can buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop for $2,000 instead of $3,045. That means you’re saving a huge $1,045 on a gaming laptop that is built to last for a long time to come. If you’re looking to invest in a great device for using on the move or at home, here’s what you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18

Alienware is responsible for many of the best gaming laptops with the Alienware m18 particularly special. This model has an AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX processor along with a massive 64GB of memory. While many other gaming rigs might have 32GB and seem pretty great compared to the more standard 16GB, the Alienware m18 has truly gone all out with 64GB. It also has 2TB of SSD storage so you’re all set for installing all your favorite games without a hitch.

For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 which is teamed up with an 18-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution. It also has a 480Hz refresh rate so motion blur won’t be a problem while there’s a response time of 3ms which is great for reacting quickly alongside. 100% DCI-P3 means it looks great too. An 18-inch screen even on a gaming laptop is pretty unheard of so it’s great to see such a sizeable display here although that may mean it’s not as portable as other gaming laptops.

Related

When learning how to choose the best gaming laptop, you’ll notice that the Alienware m18 matches many of the requirements. It’s supremely powerful with an advanced cooling system available to keep things ticking along well. Its power means that battery life isn’t exactly vast but if you’re looking for a gaming laptop for your dorm or small apartment without missing out on the prowess of a gaming PC, this will more than suffice. You even get a tailored experience thanks to the Alienware Command Center which allows you to make many adjustments including overclocking.

The Alienware m18 normally costs $3,045 but right now, you can buy it from Dell for $2,000 which is a fantastic price for what it has to offer. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Dell’s new G16 gaming laptop already has a price cut
The Dell G16 7630 gaming laptop on a white background.

The latest version of the Dell G16 gaming laptop, released last year, just had its price slashed with a $300 discount from Dell. In one of the brand's most attractive gaming laptop deals, you'll only have to pay $1,200 for this reliable machine instead of $1,500. Its price may go back to normal as soon as tomorrow though, so if you want to make sure that you get this device for cheaper than usual, there's no time to waste -- complete your purchase immediately, as otherwise, you're risking missing out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
The Dell G16 7630, the successor of the Dell G16 7620, offers upgraded specifications with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that's good for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these components, the gaming laptop will be able to run the best PC games without any issues, though maybe not at the highest settings for the more demanding titles. Additionally, it may last long enough to let you play the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Read more
The 17-inch HP Envy laptop has a massive $420 discount today
The HP ENVY 16t with a menu open.

HP has a fantastic discount on the HP 17-inch Envy laptop bringing it down from $1,300 to $880. Working out as a huge $420 discount, this is one of the better laptop deals currently around. It’s perfect for anyone who wants a stylish laptop that also has touchscreen functionality. Here’s what you need to know about it before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP Envy
HP makes many of the best 2-in-1 laptops with the company ideal if you don’t want to buy both a tablet and laptop. This particular model isn’t a full 2-in-1 laptop but you can still use the touchscreen when you need to be more tactile. It has the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor teamed up with 16GB of memory. There’s also 512GB of SSD storage which is great for storing all your key files on. It’s good to see a reasonable amount of storage when many laptops in this price range may still only have 256GB.

Read more
The HP Omen gaming laptop is down to $1,000 from $1,450
The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop on a desk.

If you’re looking for great gaming laptop deals, check out what HP has to offer. Currently you can buy a HP Omen gaming laptop for $1,000, meaning you’re saving $450 off the regular price of $1,450. It's an ideal option for anyone who wants great portable gaming for less. Let’s take a look at what it offers before you miss out on the sweet deal.

Why you should buy the HP Omen gaming laptop
HP may not be one of the best gaming laptop brands but it knows how to make good laptops with some of the best laptops originating from it. With the HP Omen gaming laptop, you get a great set of core specs. It has a 14th-generation Intel Core i7-14700HX processor teamed up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card which is fairly competent. Ultimately, the highlight here is the latest processor but you’ll still be able to play anything you throw at the HP Omen gaming laptop.

Read more