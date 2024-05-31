This Alienware 18-inch gaming laptop is over $1,000 off today

For great gaming laptop deals, check out what Dell has to offer. Today, you can buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop for $2,000 instead of $3,045. That means you’re saving a huge $1,045 on a gaming laptop that is built to last for a long time to come. If you’re looking to invest in a great device for using on the move or at home, here’s what you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18

Alienware is responsible for many of the best gaming laptops with the Alienware m18 particularly special. This model has an AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX processor along with a massive 64GB of memory. While many other gaming rigs might have 32GB and seem pretty great compared to the more standard 16GB, the Alienware m18 has truly gone all out with 64GB. It also has 2TB of SSD storage so you’re all set for installing all your favorite games without a hitch.

For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 which is teamed up with an 18-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution. It also has a 480Hz refresh rate so motion blur won’t be a problem while there’s a response time of 3ms which is great for reacting quickly alongside. 100% DCI-P3 means it looks great too. An 18-inch screen even on a gaming laptop is pretty unheard of so it’s great to see such a sizeable display here although that may mean it’s not as portable as other gaming laptops.

When learning how to choose the best gaming laptop, you’ll notice that the Alienware m18 matches many of the requirements. It’s supremely powerful with an advanced cooling system available to keep things ticking along well. Its power means that battery life isn’t exactly vast but if you’re looking for a gaming laptop for your dorm or small apartment without missing out on the prowess of a gaming PC, this will more than suffice. You even get a tailored experience thanks to the Alienware Command Center which allows you to make many adjustments including overclocking.

The Alienware m18 normally costs $3,045 but right now, you can buy it from Dell for $2,000 which is a fantastic price for what it has to offer. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

