This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4090 has a $1,300 discount at Dell

An Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop alongside a gaming monitor on a desk.
Alienware

Nothing says bring on that next boss battle like a stunning $1,300 discount on a cutting-edge gaming PC. Such is the case with the Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop. Right now, Dell is offering quite the deal on this bad boy. Normally priced at $3,900, you can score this mean machine for only $2,600!

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC

PC gaming is one of the best ways to experience the latest hardware exclusives and multi-platform titles. Thanks to the Aurora’s RTX 4090’s AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (a beast of a processor if there ever was one), Alienware delivers a powerful PC that also runs efficiently. We’re talking 62% more power and 12% less decibels than previous RTX gens. That’s also aided by the improved, onboard thermal system. With better acoustics and cooling tech, you’ll get 19% more airflow, which is integral when it comes time to overclock your desktop. 

Graphically, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series runs the show, and the results are quite impressive. Dedicated RT cores deliver beautiful in-game lighting, while the 128MB AMD Infinity Cache amplifies bandwidth several times over. Long story short: you can expect ultra-smooth gameplay, even during the most action-heavy moments of the most demanding MMORPGs. And we all know that frame rate is even more important when gaming online.

This super-cool-looking PC features a solid variety of ports, including USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C inputs. You’ll have no issue connecting all your favorite components, and can expect lightning-fast data transfer across the board. You’ll also be able to use the Alienware Command Center to manage settings and customize the Aurora’s RGB profile. As a bonus, Alienware even tosses in a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate!

As we said, this is a major markdown on Dell’s part, and we’re not sure when the getting will be this good again. If you’ve been considering a gaming PC for a while, you can nab the Alienware Aurora 15 for $2,600 at Dell. Again, that’s $1,300 knocked off the original price.

Oh, and while you're here, it might be wise to have a look at our best gaming laptop deals and best gaming PC deals.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This is your chance to grab the Dell XPS 13 at a $300 discount
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

With the launch of the new Dell XPS 13, the previous-generation model of the laptop is available with a $300 discount from the laptop deals of Dell, bringing its price down to $799 from $1,099. The device is still a worthwhile purchase today, especially with the savings, but since its price has been reduced as part of a clearance sale, we're not sure how much longer it will remain available. This may be your last chance to get the laptop, so before stocks run out, hurry up and send in your order.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop
The Dell XPS reset brings a new Dell XPS 13 that incorporates the design elements of the Dell XPS 13 Plus, but amid all the changes, the 2022 release of the Dell XPS 13 is still a decent device by today's standards. It's in our roundup of the best laptops as the best budget laptop because with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 16GB of RAM, it's going to be more than enough to handle tasks such as researching online, typing documents, and building presentations.

This Alienware 18-inch gaming laptop is over $1,000 off today
An Alienware m18 laptop on a white background.

For great gaming laptop deals, check out what Dell has to offer. Today, you can buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop for $2,000 instead of $3,045. That means you’re saving a huge $1,045 on a gaming laptop that is built to last for a long time to come. If you’re looking to invest in a great device for using on the move or at home, here’s what you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18
Alienware is responsible for many of the best gaming laptops with the Alienware m18 particularly special. This model has an AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX processor along with a massive 64GB of memory. While many other gaming rigs might have 32GB and seem pretty great compared to the more standard 16GB, the Alienware m18 has truly gone all out with 64GB. It also has 2TB of SSD storage so you’re all set for installing all your favorite games without a hitch.

Best Dell XPS deals: Save on Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 15 OLED on a table.

Dell is one of the best laptop brands on the market, and it has a lot of various laptops to pick from, although, if you're looking for something to compete with the MacBook, then the Dell XPS is the laptop for you. With a thin frame and some powerful specs under the hood, it easily competes with the likes of the MacBook Air and even the MacBook Pro if you go for one of the higher configurations on the 17-inch version. That said, pretty much all Dell XPS options are quite expensive, which is why we've gone out and collected some of our favorite deals below, but if none of them are quite what you're looking for, check out these Dell laptop deals and general laptop deals instead.
Best Dell XPS 13 deals

The Dell XPS 13 is the smallest in the Dell XPS line. It's great for commuters and students. These laptops don't generally have powerful GPUs, but they're fast, reliable and sleek.

