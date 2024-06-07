This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4090 has a $1,300 discount at Dell

Nothing says bring on that next boss battle like a stunning $1,300 discount on a cutting-edge gaming PC. Such is the case with the Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop. Right now, Dell is offering quite the deal on this bad boy. Normally priced at $3,900, you can score this mean machine for only $2,600!

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC

PC gaming is one of the best ways to experience the latest hardware exclusives and multi-platform titles. Thanks to the Aurora’s RTX 4090’s AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (a beast of a processor if there ever was one), Alienware delivers a powerful PC that also runs efficiently. We’re talking 62% more power and 12% less decibels than previous RTX gens. That’s also aided by the improved, onboard thermal system. With better acoustics and cooling tech, you’ll get 19% more airflow, which is integral when it comes time to overclock your desktop.

Graphically, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series runs the show, and the results are quite impressive. Dedicated RT cores deliver beautiful in-game lighting, while the 128MB AMD Infinity Cache amplifies bandwidth several times over. Long story short: you can expect ultra-smooth gameplay, even during the most action-heavy moments of the most demanding MMORPGs. And we all know that frame rate is even more important when gaming online.

This super-cool-looking PC features a solid variety of ports, including USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C inputs. You’ll have no issue connecting all your favorite components, and can expect lightning-fast data transfer across the board. You’ll also be able to use the Alienware Command Center to manage settings and customize the Aurora’s RGB profile. As a bonus, Alienware even tosses in a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate!

As we said, this is a major markdown on Dell’s part, and we’re not sure when the getting will be this good again. If you’ve been considering a gaming PC for a while, you can nab the Alienware Aurora 15 for $2,600 at Dell. Again, that’s $1,300 knocked off the original price.

Oh, and while you’re here, it might be wise to have a look at our best gaming laptop deals and best gaming PC deals. Who knows: You may end up with more than one computer in your shopping cart!

Editors' Recommendations