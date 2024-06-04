This Alienware 14-inch gaming laptop is $650 off today

Dell’s Alienware is one of the most popular brands of gaming laptops, but its devices don’t come cheap. That’s why you shouldn’t pass up the chance to get one with a discount, such as Dell’s $650 discount for the Alienware x14 R2. From this particular configuration’s original price of $1,950, it will be yours for $1,300. We’re not sure how much time is remaining until the offer expires though, so if you think this is the perfect gaming laptop for you, you should push forward with the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop

If you want a gaming laptop that can reliably run the best PC games, the Alienware x14 R2 is a fine choice with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It’s not as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops so it may have trouble when you choose the highest settings for the more demanding titles, but it’s generally capable of meeting the needs of most gamers while providing excellent value for its price.

So that you can fully enjoy the graphics of modern titles, the Alienware x14 R2 comes equipped with a 14-inch display with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The screen is also small enough to keep the gaming laptop portable, so it will be easy to take with your during your travels. You’ll have plenty of space to install AAA games on its 2TB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so you can start using the Alienware x14 R2 right away.

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to get an Alienware machine with a discount from gaming laptop deals, you should check this out — a $650 discount from Dell on the Alienware x14 R2, which reduces its price to $1,300 from $1,950. The bargain may be gone as soon as tomorrow though, so you shouldn’t be wasting time. If you think the Alienware X14 R2 matches your needs and it fits your budget, you better add it to your cart and check out immediately as it would be a shame to miss out on the savings,

Editors' Recommendations