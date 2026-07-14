 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

ChatGPT’s hiking advice left two hikers stranded on a mountain in Poland

The chatbot directed the pair onto a climbing route neither had the skills to finish, and it's not the first time AI has sent travelers somewhere they shouldn't have gone.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bag, Clothing, Coat
Unsplash

A shortcut recommended by ChatGPT left two hikers stuck on a mountain face in Poland this month, and they needed a helicopter to get back down. It’s the latest case of an AI chatbot steering travelers toward routes it has no real way to evaluate.

ChatGPT’s shortcut led straight to a dead end

According to Cybernews, the two Lithuanian hikers were trying to reach the Five Lakes Valley in the Tatra Mountains and asked ChatGPT to find them a faster way there. The chatbot’s answer took them up toward Niebieska Turnia and onto the Świnicka Ławka traverse, a section that called for climbing experience neither of them had.

ChatGPT Live on an iPhone
OpenAI

Once they got there, they could neither go forward nor back on their own and had to contact Tatra Volunteer Search and Rescue (TOPR), a Polish nonprofit rescue organization, on July 4. TOPR confirmed that the pair made it out safely by helicopter.

A pattern of bad AI travel advice

This is far from a one-off incident. A couple in British Columbia ran into similar trouble last year, when an AI-planned route left them stranded on Unnecessary Mountain without the gear or forecast awareness the terrain demanded, forcing a local rescue crew to step in. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s AI incident tracker has also logged chatbots inventing entire destinations, such as a “Sacred Canyon of Humantay” in Peru that simply doesn’t exist.

Recommended Videos

The problem isn’t limited to hiking or ChatGPT. A report from earlier this year found that TripAdvisor’s AI-written review summaries downplayed serious safety complaints at hotels, describing properties as spotless despite guest reports of hygiene failures and harassment. In either case, the AI produced a clean, confident answer for a situation that was never clean or simple to begin with, whether it be a hotel’s condition or treacherous terrain.

If you’re letting ChatGPT or a similar tool help plan a hike or a trip, these incidents suggest you shouldn’t blindly trust what it says. Do your own research and gather information from trusted sources before heading out.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
Topics
South Korea wants to give every citizen free, unlimited access to its own AI chatbot
The government-backed service could turn generative AI into public infrastructure instead of another monthly subscription
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone

South Korea wants to give every citizen free access to an AI chatbot with no usage limits. That puts the technology closer to a public utility than another premium service demanding a monthly subscription.

The Ministry of Science and ICT announced the AI for Everyone project on July 13. Private companies will build the platform around locally developed models, while a separate AI agent will help people navigate government services. It’s a more practical job than generating emails or settling arguments nobody wanted to research themselves.

Read more
Falling in love with a chatbot is now off limits for kids in China
The crackdown targets emotional AI relationships as regulators worry about the country's record low birthrate.
Replika AI companion app on an iPhone in hand

Ever since AI chatbots arrived on the scene, there has been one aspect that has worried lawmakers and experts a lot: humans forming emotional connections with chatbots. There have been plenty of cases where over-reliance on these AI companions or partners has resulted in medical emergencies, lost lives, and triggered multiple lawsuits against the likes of OpenAI and Meta.

China cracks down on AI companion apps

Read more
Russian hackers keep finding their way into critical networks through neglected routers
A multinational warning says outdated firmware, weak passwords, and insecure settings are giving state-backed attackers an easy opening
A Wi-Fi router next to a laptop.

Russian state-backed hackers have spent more than a decade exploiting a stubborn weakness in critical infrastructure networks. Organizations are still leaving poorly configured and outdated routers exposed to the internet.

In a joint cybersecurity advisory, the NSA, CISA, FBI, and international partners warn that hackers linked to Center 16 of Russia’s Federal Security Service are continuing to target vulnerable networking equipment. Energy, healthcare, and government networks are among the sectors facing the highest risk.

Read more