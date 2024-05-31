Dell’s best-selling gaming laptop is $200 off today

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is already an extremely popular device, but it will likely end up in the hands of more gamers because of Dell’s $200 discount for the machine. From the original price of $900 for a configuration that features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, it’s down to an even more affordable $700. Gaming laptop deals like this almost always end sooner than expected because of the high demand though, so you need to complete your purchase for it immediately if you want to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

Featured in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as the best budget gaming laptop under $1,000, the Dell G15 won’t have any trouble running the best PC games despite its affordable price. It pairs the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM for decent performance that will be enough for most gamers. The Dell G15 may not be able to play the more demanding titles at their highest settings, but that’s an acceptable trade-off considering the gaming laptop’s relatively low cost.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop offers ample storage space for several AAA titles in its 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing games right away. The device comes with a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and a collection of USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI ports that will let you connect it to your accessories and a gaming monitor for a larger display.

Gamers who are looking for a budget-friendly gaming laptop should look no further than the best-selling Dell G15, especially since its configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card is on sale from Dell at $200 off. The discount further lowers its price from $900 to only $700, but we think the offer will only be available for a limited time. If you want to get the Dell G15 gaming laptop for even cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible. If you hesitate, there’s a chance that you miss out on this bargain.

