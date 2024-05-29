 Skip to main content
Samsung’s crazy Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is $1,200 off

A gamer sits in front of the Samsung Odyssey ARK monitor.
For great monitor deals, go straight to the source and check out the deal that Samsung has on its 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Quantum Mini-LED Curved Gaming Screen. The monitor usually costs $3,000, but right now it’s down to $1,800, so you’re saving a huge $1,200 off the regular price. A fantastic discount for anyone keen to upgrade their gaming rig to something truly, well, game-changing, here’s what you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Quantum Mini-LED Curved Gaming Screen

Samsung makes some of the best gaming monitors around which makes sense given its reputation for some of the best screens overall. With the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Quantum Mini-LED Curved Gaming Screen, you get a truly mind-blowing level of quality. It’s the kind of experience that means gaming will never feel the same again in all the best ways.

It has a 55-inch rotating screen with a 1000R curve so that you’re truly drawn into the action. Its Quantum Mini-LED lighting delivers vibrant details while the 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time ensures smooth performance no matter how fast things get. There’s also FreeSync Premium Pro support to ensure that you get the best performance possible. HDR10+ gaming further adds to the quality so that you see every detail in all its glory with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio leading to enhanced color expression and depth. The monitor has a Neural Quantum Processor Ultra which analyzes images to restore every detail, pixel by pixel, including automatic brightness adjustment.

On a practical level, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Quantum Mini-LED Curved Gaming Screen can be rotated to cockpit mode — something even the other best monitors can’t do — so you can gain an optimal screen environment. It’s also possible to see up to four different inputs at once so you can play multiple games if you want or simply look up something elsewhere. It also has a KVM switch while sound comes from four corner speakers and two central woofers for great performance including Dolby Atmos support.

A truly exceptional monitor in every way, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Quantum Mini-LED Curved Gaming Screen ordinarily costs $3,000. Right now, you can buy it from Samsung for $1,800 so you’re saving a huge $1,200 off the regular price. This is a fantastic deal if you’re keen to have the ultimate monitor for your gaming time. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

