This Razer gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is $1,000 off today

Gaming laptops are quite expensive and there’s no denying it. As a result, it is often worth holding off on buying a new one, no matter how much the inner turmoil it causes the gamer deep within you. Watching countless opportunities to play the best PC games at high graphic settings pass you buy is rough, after all. But what if you were offered a chance to get one for $1,000 off? Could you hold off then, and would it even be worth it to do so? With the Razer Blade 15 it isn’t a mere “what if” scenario, as right now you can get one for $1,800 that typically costs $2,800. All you need to do is tap the button below and that RTX 4070 could be yours.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15

For this laptop, you should really start off with the stats. This edition (more on that in a moment) of the Razer Blade 15 has an Intel Core i7 processor, 15-inch 240Hz QHD screen, RTX 4070, 16GB of RAM, and a full terabyte of SSD space. Optionally, you can drop the graphics card down to an RTX 4060 for an additional $300 off, but when you compare the RTX 4060 to the RTX 4070 this doesn’t quite seem advisable.

A bit of fair warning: ‘Razer Blade 15’ is a somewhat recycled title for a laptop — the 15 comes from the size of the screen, not a generation — that already has multiple configurations. Our Razer Blade 15 review from a couple of years back doesn’t have the stat line of the one on sale today, but details such as the positive keyboard experience can still be of some use to you. Our comparison of the Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 15 lines does a great job of zooming out and looking at the chassis for what it is and does its best to go over the intense array of displays available. At the end of the day, this is a laptop best evaluated on its own for what it is, however. You’re getting an RTX 4070 in a usable body that works.

If you’re ready to quit fighting the urge to buy a premium gaming laptop, go ahead and tap the button below. You’ll find the Razer Blade 15, as described above, for just $1,800, which is a full $1,000 off of its usual $2,800. Alternatively, check out our listing of the best gaming laptop deals for more options.

