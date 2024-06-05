 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Razer gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is $1,000 off today

By
Razer Blade 15 lifestyle image on desk
Razer

Gaming laptops are quite expensive and there’s no denying it. As a result, it is often worth holding off on buying a new one, no matter how much the inner turmoil it causes the gamer deep within you. Watching countless opportunities to play the best PC games at high graphic settings pass you buy is rough, after all. But what if you were offered a chance to get one for $1,000 off? Could you hold off then, and would it even be worth it to do so? With the Razer Blade 15 it isn’t a mere “what if” scenario, as right now you can get one for $1,800 that typically costs $2,800. All you need to do is tap the button below and that RTX 4070 could be yours.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15

For this laptop, you should really start off with the stats. This edition (more on that in a moment) of the Razer Blade 15 has an Intel Core i7 processor, 15-inch 240Hz QHD screen, RTX 4070, 16GB of RAM, and a full terabyte of SSD space. Optionally, you can drop the graphics card down to an RTX 4060 for an additional $300 off, but when you compare the RTX 4060 to the RTX 4070 this doesn’t quite seem advisable.

A bit of fair warning: ‘Razer Blade 15’ is a somewhat recycled title for a laptop — the 15 comes from the size of the screen, not a generation — that already has multiple configurations. Our Razer Blade 15 review from a couple of years back doesn’t have the stat line of the one on sale today, but details such as the positive keyboard experience can still be of some use to you. Our comparison of the Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 15 lines does a great job of zooming out and looking at the chassis for what it is and does its best to go over the intense array of displays available. At the end of the day, this is a laptop best evaluated on its own for what it is, however. You’re getting an RTX 4070 in a usable body that works.

Related

If you’re ready to quit fighting the urge to buy a premium gaming laptop, go ahead and tap the button below. You’ll find the Razer Blade 15, as described above, for just $1,800, which is a full $1,000 off of its usual $2,800. Alternatively, check out our listing of the best gaming laptop deals for more options.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
This Alienware 14-inch gaming laptop is $650 off today
Doom Eternal running on an Alienware x14 R2.

Dell's Alienware is one of the most popular brands of gaming laptops, but its devices don't come cheap. That's why you shouldn't pass up the chance to get one with a discount, such as Dell's $650 discount for the Alienware x14 R2. From this particular configuration's original price of $1,950, it will be yours for $1,300. We're not sure how much time is remaining until the offer expires though, so if you think this is the perfect gaming laptop for you, you should push forward with the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop
If you want a gaming laptop that can reliably run the best PC games, the Alienware x14 R2 is a fine choice with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It's not as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops so it may have trouble when you choose the highest settings for the more demanding titles, but it's generally capable of meeting the needs of most gamers while providing excellent value for its price.

Read more
Best Buy just discounted this ASUS laptop from $430 to $230
Asus VivoBook 14 laptop on white background.

There's an overwhelming number of laptop deals out there, so no matter what you're looking for, it's going to be tough to narrow down your choices. If you need a companion device for your regular tasks for work or school, we recommend the Asus Vivobook 14, which you can currently get from Best Buy for only $230 following a $200 discount on its original price of $430. There's no telling when this offer expires though, so you need to make the purchase right now if you want to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook 14 laptop
For a dependable everyday device, you can't go wrong with the Asus Vivobook 14. It's powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that's usually found in entry-level laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. It won't challenge the performance of the best laptops, but the Asus Vivobook 14 will be more than enough for simple tasks such as browsing the internet, typing documents, and making presentations.

Read more
This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4090 is $1,300 off today
The front of the Alienware Aurora R15 desktop.

For a gaming PC that's as future-proof as they come, check out the Alienware Aurora R15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. The gaming desktop, originally priced at $3,900 for this configuration, is available from Dell with a $1,300 discount that brings its price down to $2,600. It's still not cheap, but at that price you'll be getting amazing value from tis powerful gaming PC. You're going to have to hurry though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the potential savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC
The machine that's on top of our list of the best gaming PCs is the Alienware Aurora R16, but its predecessor, the Alienware Aurora R15, remains an excellent choice for most gamers, especially with this configuration that's on sale. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, you'll get the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor and 32GB of RAM that's highly recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need as it will give you room to stream or use multiple applications while playing. With these specifications, not only will there be no issues in running the best PC games, but also the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Read more