Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4090 is $1,300 off today

By
The front of the Alienware Aurora R15 desktop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

For a gaming PC that’s as future-proof as they come, check out the Alienware Aurora R15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. The gaming desktop, originally priced at $3,900 for this configuration, is available from Dell with a $1,300 discount that brings its price down to $2,600. It’s still not cheap, but at that price you’ll be getting amazing value from tis powerful gaming PC. You’re going to have to hurry though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the potential savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC

The machine that’s on top of our list of the best gaming PCs is the Alienware Aurora R16, but its predecessor, the Alienware Aurora R15, remains an excellent choice for most gamers, especially with this configuration that’s on sale. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, you’ll get the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor and 32GB of RAM that’s highly recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need as it will give you room to stream or use multiple applications while playing. With these specifications, not only will there be no issues in running the best PC games, but also the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in the Alienware Aurora R15’s 2TB SSD, you’ll be able to start installing your favorite titles right after you power on the gaming PC for the first time. There are plenty of ports to accommodate all of your gaming accessories, and with the Alienware Cryo-tech liquid cooling system, the gaming desktop will be able to keep operating at peak performance even after you’ve been playing for several hours.

Dell’s offer for the Alienware Aurora R15 features one of the largest discounts that you can get from today’s gaming PC deals, as you’ll enjoy savings of $1,300. This configuration of the gaming desktop usually costs $3,900, but it’s currently on sale for only $2,600, which is still relatively expensive but you won’t have to spend on any upgrades for a few years. If you’re interested in the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC, you’ll need to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure when the bargain ends.

