 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Mac Pro nearly received an M3 Extreme chip twice as powerful as M3 Ultra

High production costs likely killed Apple’s M3 Extreme plans

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple's Mac Pro on a table at a press event.
Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Apple discontinued the Mac Pro earlier this year, ending a 20-year run for a computer that once represented the very best of the company’s desktop lineup. However, Apple reportedly had much bigger plans for the machine before ultimately replacing it with the Mac Studio.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple developed an M3 Extreme chip that could have offered twice as many CPU and GPU cores as the M3 Ultra. The processor was intended to sit above the Ultra tier and could have finally given the Mac Pro the performance advantage it badly needed. Apple eventually abandoned the chip due to concerns over production costs and limited demand for such an expensive machine.

Apple had been working on an Extreme chip for years

Rumors about an Extreme-tier Apple chip first appeared in 2022, when Gurman reported that the company was developing an M2 Extreme for its first Apple silicon Mac Pro. The processor was expected to feature as many as 48 CPU cores and 152 GPU cores, double the rumored M2 Ultra configuration. However, it would have been extremely expensive to manufacture. Gurman estimated that an M2 Extreme Mac Pro could have cost at least $10,000 before upgrades, turning it into an extraordinarily niche product.

An Apple M2 chip on a stylized gradient background.
Digital Trends Graphic / Digital Trends

Engineering challenges also reportedly played a role. Apple ultimately decided that the development and production costs were difficult to justify for a computer that would sell in relatively small numbers. Bloomberg’s latest report suggests Apple later developed an M3 Extreme before cancelling that project for similar reasons.

The chip could have given the Mac Pro a reason to exist

Apple launched its first Apple silicon Mac Pro in 2023 with the same M2 Ultra chip found inside the Mac Studio. The Mac Pro offered PCIe expansion, yet it cost twice as much despite delivering nearly identical CPU and GPU performance. An M3 Extreme could have changed the equation. Gurman says the chip was designed with twice as many CPU and GPU cores as the M3 Ultra, which tops out at a 32-core CPU and an 80-core GPU.

Recommended Videos

Apple also reportedly developed an M3 Ultra Mac Pro that never reached the market. The Mac Pro remained stuck on its 2023 chip until Apple discontinued it in March, and it is not expected to return anytime soon.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
NVIDIA’s new AI can detect deepfake videos in just 22 milliseconds
NVIDIA has a new AI tool that can tell fake videos from real ones in milliseconds
Nvidia logo

As generative AI becomes increasingly capable of producing videos that are nearly indistinguishable from real footage, the race is no longer just about creating synthetic media. It's about detecting it before it spreads.

At SIGGRAPH 2026, NVIDIA unveiled Synthetic Video Detector, a new AI-powered verification tool designed to identify AI-generated videos with remarkable speed and accuracy. Rather than replacing traditional fact-checking or forensic analysis, the company says the technology is intended to give newsrooms, broadcasters and enterprises another layer of confidence before synthetic videos enter the public domain.

Read more
Dell XPS 14 (2026) Review: Dell’s classic Windows laptop returns, and it’s hard to put down
The icon returns, and shows why it's still relevant
Dell XPS 14 Review: Featured

Quick take

Dell’s XPS line has always carried a certain weight. It is one of those Windows laptop families that people recognize even if they don’t follow laptops too closely. Clean design built with premium materials, sharp displays, and high-end hardware. The Dell XPS 14 DA14260 continues that legacy. 

Read more
Samsung’s secret AI chip could finally cool down Exynos phones
Samsung's GAIA AI chip is landing in laptops first, but its shared DNA with Exynos hints at a real fix for phones down the line.
Samsung Exynos chip illustration.

If you've ever owned an Exynos-powered Galaxy phone, you already know the drill: heavy tasks like capturing back-to-back pictures or photos for a while, heavy gaming, or rendering videos turn your device into a hand warmer. 

In such a situation, the battery bar drops faster than usual as well. Turns out, Samsung might be working on the fix, and it's coming in a way nobody expected.

Read more