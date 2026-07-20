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Samsung’s new OLED laptop panels just got a lot brighter, and they’ll last longer too

1,600 nits peak brightness, deeper blacks, and double the lifespan, all in one panel.

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Samsung Display OLED laptop
Samsung Display

A month after showing off its brightest smartphone displays, Samsung Display is turning up the brightness dial on laptop screens. The company confirmed today that it has begun supplying a new tandem OLED panel for laptops that meets VESA’s brand-new DisplayHDR True Black 1400 certification, the toughest brightness bar OLED panels have had to clear so far. If you ever felt that your laptop display looks washed out outdoors, this update is aimed squarely at you.

What advancements does True Black 1400 bring to the table?

Think of it as OLED’s usual deep, inky blacks, but paired with a serious jump in brightness. The new certification asks for peak brightness of 1,400 nits while still holding blacks down to 0.0005 nits, a 40% jump over the previous True Black 1000 certification.

Girl showing new laptop tandem oled by Samsung Display
Samsung Display

Samsung’s panel goes even further, hitting up to 1,600 nits at the panel level, over 40% brighter than the single-layer OLED panels most laptops use today. If you edit videos and photos, watch HDR content, or just want your screen to hold up in bright rooms, this is the upgrade you’ve been waiting for.

How is Samsung making it brighter without burning it out?

The trick is the tandem design, something Apple has been using in its iPad Pros for a long time. Instead of one organic light-emitting layer, Samsung stacks two of them and lets the panel share the workload. That means more brightness without overworking a single layer, and it also means the panel should last longer than a regular single-stack OLED under everyday laptop use. 

Samsung Display True Black 1400 certification
Samsung Display

Samsung is also crediting newly developed organic materials for eeking out even more performance from the panel. The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition is the first laptop to carry this panel, and comes with the True Black 1400 certification.

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ASUS, Dell Technologies, and MSI are expected to launch their own laptops with this panel sometime between now and next year. Samsung Display will show off the panel at K-Display 2026 in Seoul, running July 22 to 24, where visitors can see the brightness for themselves.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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