Digital Trends
Home Theater

What is HDR10+? Everything you need to know about the new HDR format

Simon Cohen
By
HDR10+ Example

High Dynamic Range, more commonly referred to as HDR, is one of the most important new video technologies since the upgrade from standard definition to HD. But HDR comes in many flavors. You’ve probably heard terms like Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, or more recently, HDR10+. But what exactly is HDR10+? How can you get it? And perhaps most importantly, is it the best HDR format? We’re glad you asked! Below we’ll shed some much-needed light on all of these questions and more.

What is HDR?

Before we can dive into HDR10+, we need to quickly cover what HDR is. We’ve got a few fantastic deep dives on this technology that you can peruse at your leisure, but for the sake of a quick introduction, High Dynamic Range as it pertains to TVs allows for video and still images with much greater brightness, contrast, and better color accuracy than what was possible in the past. HDR works for movies, TV shows, and video games. Unlike increases in resolution (like 720p to 1080p), which aren’t always immediately noticeable — especially when viewed from a distance — great HDR material is eye-catching from the moment you see it.

HDR requires two things at a minimum: A TV that is HDR-capable, and a source of HDR video, like a 4K HDR Blu-ray and compatible Blu-ray player, or an HDR movie on Netflix. Sometimes people think that 4K and HDR are the same, but that’s not the case. Not all 4K TVs can handle HDR, and some do it much better than others. That said, most new TVs support both 4K UHD and HDR.

But saying “HDR” is like saying “digital music”: There are several different types of HDR, and each has its own strengths and weaknesses.

What is HDR10?

Every TV that is HDR-capable is compatible with HDR10. It’s the minimum specification. The HDR10 format allows for a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, and a color-depth of 10 bits. On their own those numbers don’t mean much, but in context they do: Compared to regular SDR (Standard Dynamic Range), HDR10 allows for an image that is over twice as bright, with a corresponding increase in contrast (the difference between the blackest blacks and the whitest whites), and a color palette that has one billion shades, as opposed to the approximately 16 million of SDR.

As with all HDR formats, how well HDR10 is implemented depends upon the quality of the TV on which you view it. Still, when utilized properly, HDR10 makes video content look really good. But HDR10 is no longer the top of the HDR food chain.

hbo and game of thrones should learn a lesson from netflix stranger things 4k hdr logo sony joel
Joel Chokkattu/Digital Trends

What is HDR10+?

As the name suggests, HDR10+ takes all of the good parts of HDR10 and improves on them. It increases the maximum brightness to 4,000 nits, which thereby increases contrast too. But the biggest difference is in how HDR10+ handles information. With HDR10, the “metadata” that is fed by the content source is static, which means there’s one set of values established for a whole piece of content, like an entire movie. HDR10+ makes this metadata dynamic, allowing it to change for each frame of video. This means every frame is treated to its own set of colors, brightness, and contrast parameters making for a much more realistic-looking image. Areas of the screen that might have been over-saturated under HDR10 display their full details with HDR10+.

There’s a catch, though. Despite being a royalty-free format, HDR10+ was developed by a consortium of three companies — 20th Century Fox, Panasonic, and Samsung. As such, HDR10+ compatibility has so far been limited to TV models by Samsung and Panasonic. On the content side of the equation, there isn’t a lot of support for HDR10+ yet either, though that’s beginning to change. Netflix does not support the new format, but Amazon Prime Video does. In April 2019, Universal made a commitment to release both new and back-catalog titles in HDR10+, and 20th Century Fox is set to do the same. However, 20th Century Fox is now owned by Disney, which might actually have an effect on its HDR10+ plans because Disney has thrown its support behind Dolby Vision, a more established HDR format.

Dolby Vision

So what about Dolby Vision?

HDR10+ isn’t the only HDR format with ambitions of becoming the next king of the HDR castle. Dolby Vision is an advanced HDR format created by Dolby Labs, the same organization behind the famous collection of Dolby audio technologies like Dolby Digital and Dolby Atmos. Dolby Vision is very similar to HDR10+ in that it uses dynamic, not static metadata, giving each frame its own unique HDR treatment. But Dolby Vision provides for even greater brightness (up to 10,000 nits) and more colors too (12-bit depth, for a staggering 68 billion colors).

For now, these specs are a bit moot: There are no 12-bit capable TVs yet, and brightness of that caliber remains the stuff of prototypes. But both are certainly coming in the years ahead, and when that happens Dolby Vision will be ready. Unlike HDR10+, which only had its official launch in 2018, and has so far seen limited uptake by both content and hardware companies, Dolby Vision has been around for several years and enjoys wide industry support, which could help it end up the advanced HDR format of choice in the long-term. Part of the reason Dolby Vision is less abundant than HDR10 is the fact that it’s a proprietary technology and companies that wish to implement it in content or hardware must pay a licensing fee to do so. HDR10+, like its predecessor HDR10, is open-source and royalty-free which could see its adoption rate explode over the coming years, especially amongst TVs competing for the budget rung.

Oh no, not another format war!

Does the presence of competing HDR formats like HDR10+ and Dolby Vision mean we’re in for another format war? Not exactly. Unlike previous technologies like Blu-ray vs. HD-DVD, HDR formats are not mutually exclusive. This means there’s nothing stopping a movie studio from releasing a Blu-ray that contains HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision metadata on a single disc.

A TV that supports HDR can support multiple HDR formats, and many of today’s TVs do just that. The most common combo is HDR10 and Dolby Vision support on a single TV, however, we’re also just beginning to see the arrival of TVs that support all three, plus HLG, the version of HDR that is favored by digital TV broadcasters. It’s also possible that some TVs that shipped from the factory with support for just two formats — say HDR10 and Dolby Vision — could be updated via a firmware upgrade to handle HDR10+.

Blu-ray players and media streamers can also support multiple HDR formats. The challenge is that despite the ability to support multiple HDR formats, very few TVs, playback hardware devices, streaming video services, or Blu-rays do. This means that as consumers, we need to pay close attention to the labels to understand the capabilities of the devices and content we own, and the ones we plan on buying.

Many Blu-ray players, for instance, only offer support for HDR10, while some newer ones like Sony’s UBP-X800M2, add Dolby Vision support. The same considerations apply to set-top streaming boxes. At the moment, the only streaming device that we know of that can handle HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — not surprising given that Amazon’s Prime Video service also supports all three formats.  Others, like Apple’s Apple TV 4K, support HDR10 and Dolby Vision, but not HDR10+.

What do I need to get HDR10+?

To summarize, HDR10+ is a new format of HDR, which offers higher levels of brightness and contrast, plus more true-to-life colors and detail. To get it you’ll need:

  • A source of HDR10+ video, such as a Blu-ray movie or Amazon Prime Video (with more to follow)
  • A device that is capable of reading HDR10+ encoded material, like a compatible Blu-ray player or media streamer
  • A TV that is HDR10+ compatible (these may also have built-in apps that let you side-step the need for a playback device)

One more thing: If you’re using a media streamer or a Blu-ray player for your HDR10+ content, and it does not plug directly into your TV, the HDMI cable that you’re using should ideally be compatible with HDMI 2.1. The reason is that HDR10+ (and Dolby Vision) use far more data bandwidth than conventional HDR10, and older HDMI 2.0 cables may not be able to support that extra demand.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to figure out what size TV you should buy
Home Theater

Block the outside world and tune into your own with the best in-ear headphones

Over-the-ear headphones offer top-flight sound, but they're not so easy to take along with you. If you're looking to upgrade your portable sound, check out our favorite in-ear headphones — there's a model for every user and every budget.
Posted By Parker Hall, Brendan Hesse
vizio 50 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

You won’t want to miss this fantastic deal on a 50-inch Vizio 4K TV

You’d think a 4K TV that costs less than $300 would lack all of the desirable features that come bundled on higher-end models, but when it comes to Vizio that couldn’t be further from the truth. Just look at the 50-inch D-Series, which…
Posted By Josh Levenson
sony bravia 49 inch walmart deal x900f 4k hdr android led tv xbr49x900f
Deals

Walmart takes $300 off the price of this 49-inch Sony Bravia 4K HDR TV

The Sony 49-inch BRAVIA X900F 4K HDR TV comes at a high price tag, but with its powerful performance and smart functionalities, it’s definitely a worthwhile investment. Get yours now on Amazon at a discounted price of $998.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Home Theater

Find out which Hulu option is right for you with our handy guide

Hulu is a great way to catch up on your favorite shows, binge award-winning original series, and watch sports and other live TV, but you need to choose the right subscription. Having trouble deciding? We're here to help.
Posted By Chris Gates
Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Home Theater

Best Prime Day headphone deals: What we expect from Amazon in 2019

Solitude doesn't come cheap, but Amazon has something up its sleeve that will make it a tad more affordable: Prime Day. That's right — the retailer's discounting top-rated headphones for its online shopping bonanza.
Posted By Josh Levenson
tcl 65 inch roku 4k tv deal 5 series walmart featured
Deals

Walmart knocks $600 off of this massive 65-inch TCL Roku 4K TV

Have enough space for a 65-inch television and a credit card with at least $60 on it? Flip the plastic over to the numbered side, because Walmart has knocked $600 off the TCL 5-Series.
Posted By Josh Levenson
how to replace a lost or broken airpod charging case apple airpods 0001 review
How-To

Optimize your new Apple AirPods with these tips and tricks

Here are some tips, tricks, and lesser-known features from Apple's first pair of fully wireless earbuds, allowing you to get the most out of the company's world of cordless sound.
Posted By Parker Hall
netflix
Movies & TV

Want to make Netflix browsing even easier? Try this useful trick

If you know exactly what category of film you're looking for on Netflix, you'll find this hack for the streaming service useful. It allows you to manually browse genres and subgenres of interest.
Posted By Parker Hall, Stephanie Topacio Long, Chris Gates
Klipsch T5 True Wireless Hands-on
Apple

Klipsch T5 True Wireless vs. Beats Powerbeats Pro: Battle of the premium earbuds

The Klipsch T5 True Wireless offer many of the same features as the Beats Powerbeats Pro, but at a significantly reduced price tag. Which pair of wireless earbuds is better for you? Let's find out.
Posted By Parker Hall
vizio 50 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart featured
Deals

This incredible deal on a 50-inch Vizio 4K TV won’t be around for very long

You won't find a 4K TV with more smarts than a Vizio. Just look at the 50-inch D-Series, which is now on sale for $170 off. It has Chromecast baked in for instant access to the leading streaming services.
Posted By Josh Levenson
spotify ipo lifestyle
Music

Don’t let spotty Wi-Fi keep you from Spotify. Here's how to download your songs

Did you know you can download up to 3,333 songs on your device with Spotify Premium? The process is incredibly straightforward, too, and literally takes seconds. Here's how to do it.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Kailla Coomes
how to connect your computer to a TV
Home Theater

Is bigger really better? How to figure out what size TV you need

What size TV do you need? Here are a few tips for picking the right size, including where to find a TV’s measurements, ideal viewing distance, and picture quality versus size. Not sure what to look for? This guide is for you.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Stranger Things
Movies & TV

Stranger Things recap: Everything you need to know before season 3 premieres

With season 3 of Stranger Things premiering soon, well over a year since the second season arrived on Netflix, there's a chance you could use a refresher about the events that have unfolded in Hawkins, Indiana. We've got you covered.
Posted By Rick Marshall
youtube more control suggested videos remove suggestions
Home Theater

YouTube now gives you more control over the videos it picks for you

If you've ever wished for greater control over the videos that YouTube suggests, it's your lucky day: The company is bringing new features that let you see more of what you like and less of the stuff that bugs you.
Posted By Simon Cohen