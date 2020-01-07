Home Theater

Google Play sides with team Samsung in the HDR format war

By

Designed to rival Dolby Vision, HDR10+ is the brainchild of Samsung, which teamed up with Panasonic and 20th Century Fox to bring it to life. Together, these brands make up an initiative known as HDR10+ Technologies, and it’s this initiative that has announced that HDR10+ will soon expand to Google Play Movies and TV. This means customers will have the option to both download and stream 4K Ultra HD content in HDR10+ through the service.

lg-55-inch-4k-ultra-hd-smart-led-hdr-tv

What’s interesting, though, is that Dolby Vision and HDR10+ are equal in the real-world. Both utilize dynamic metadata to optimize content on a scene-by-scene, or even frame-by-frame basis. So, why was it created? Well, it’s an advancement on HDR10 — one of the first and most basic forms of HDR, which uses static metadata to set the viewing standard for the entire movie instead of optimizing each frame. Alas, it couldn’t rival Dolby Vision.

However, Dolby Vision is the more advanced out of the two. It supports up to 68.7 billion colors (12-bit), versus the 1.07 billion (10-bit) that HDR10+ can tap into, and has a peak brightness of 10,000 cd/m². HDR10+, on the other hand, doesn’t exceed 4000 cd/m². Here’s the kicker: There aren’t a whole lot of 4K TVs or even 8K TVs on the market that can stretch above 1000 cd/m², and there certainly isn’t a single one that can render 12-bit color. Sigh.

As it stands, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ are pretty evenly matched — for now, at least. But this isn’t something Google Play Movies & TV viewers need to worry about, seeing as it doesn’t support Dolby Vision (though it’s said to be working on adding it in the not-too-distant future). So the fact of the matter is, HDR10+ is going to mark a massive improvement in viewing when it arrives on the service in the coming months, if not weeks.

This news comes after Vizio announced that it will be arming its 4K TVs with HDR10+ out of the box moving forward, starting with the new Vizio P-Series Quantum X, Vizio P-Series Quantum, Vizio M-Series Quantum, and Vizio V-Series.

Follow our live blog for more CES news and announcements.

Editors' Recommendations

The Best 4K TV Deals for January 2020: LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more

Samsung 2019 Q90

Hisense’s 2020 TV lineup features hands-free voice and a $6,000 laser TV

Hisense H9G Quantum Series

This 50-inch TCL 4K TV deal is the best news surrounding CES 2020 so far

55 inch tcl 4k tv deal 5 series walmart christmas sale

Vizio launches its first OLED 4K TV and doubles down on quantum dots at CES 2020

vizio oled 4k tvs ces 2020 tv

Dolby Vision IQ uses a TV’s light sensors for more accurate picture quality

dolby vision iq hdr tv light sensors ces 2020

JBL’s first Dolby Atmos soundbar detaches its speakers to spread sound around

JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar demo on the show floor

The best movies on HBO right now (January 2020)

Black Friday is back with this fantastic deal on a 65-inch LG 4K TV