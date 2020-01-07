CES Day 1 brought some major announcements, and the convention floor wasn’t even open yet. Today, Tuesday, January 7, we’ll be able to get our hands on some exciting tech and start playing with all the weird and wonderful toys we’ve read so much about.

We’ll be updating this post throughout Day 2 with the latest news, photos, product announcements, and more from the Digital Trends staff on the ground at CES 2020.

Who says CES can’t be adorable?

By Mathew Katz

11:49 a.m. Digital Trends Senior Writer Andy Boxall might have found the cutest booth at CES:

We have a winner! Cutest booth at #CES2020 so far is from Kakao Friends, showing off it's new smarthome products. #KAKAOFRIENDS pic.twitter.com/jf7nFzbnqA — Andy Boxall (@AndyBoxall) January 7, 2020

Kakao Friends are characters based on emoticons found in the KakaoTalk app, which is one of the most popular messaging apps in South Korea. Kakao is plastering those same adorable of bears, dogs, bunnies, and ducks on a line of ultra-cute smart home products.

5G is coming to a BMW near you

By Brandon Widder

11:37 a.m. This year may be the year 5G finally comes to the masses, but if BMW has a say, it will land in your car before it ever hits your smartphone. At CES 2020, the luxury automaker and Samsung revealed plans to offer 5G connectivity in 2021 models of the iNext, which would allow for zero-delay streaming. Not only would increased network speeds open the door to in-car gaming, virtual reality, and 4K streaming, but it would pave the way for semiautonomous driving, which is reliant on low latency to function. BMW plans to bring 5G to their entire portfolio during the early 2020s, however, it’s dependent on the vehicle model and region it’s built for.

Screens everywhere

10:53 a.m. Folding screens are so last year — 2020 is all about the flexible screen, which can bend to fit the shape of all kinds of objects. Royole is showing off the power of flexibility on the CES show floor today.

The @Royole bag is capturing our attention right now at #CES2020 pic.twitter.com/9LJ4jQ9Gae — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) January 7, 2020

Yep, that’s bag with a screen on it. A kind of combination purse/iPad. Imagine a world where you can change the look of your bag like you change your desktop background. No word on how much a bag like this would cost (or if you’d ever be able to buy it), but it seems like there’s no limit to where you can put a screen.

Breathe cleaner air in 2020

By Allison Matyus

10:48 a.m. While CES is happening, devastating bush fires are destroying Australia’s land and filling the skies with fire and ash. Now, Ao Air debuted the Atmos Faceware air filter face mask at CES to help people around the globe cope with the increasing levels of air pollution from climate crises.

The transparent mask looks kind of silly, but it protects against dust particles, pollen, mold spores, pet dander, pollution, ash, and more from entering the air you breathe. With the mask on, you’re able to breathe cleaner air as it pumps out about 240 liters per minute.

Even though air pollution affects us all, you’ll have to pay a pretty penny if you want to breathe cleaner air in 2020. The Atmos starts at $350, and the company says it will begin shipping the masks this July.

Now you see it, now you don’t

By Brandon Widder

10:35 a.m. Chinese manufacturer OnePlus finally took the wraps off a previously announced prototype, the OnePlus Concept One. The selling point — should the device ever come to market — is a special glass that utilizes an electrical current to obscure the rear cameras when not in use. When you launch the camera app, the glass quickly turns transparent, revealing three camera holes lining the back of the device. It’s somewhat gimmicky, sure, but the feature does double as a neutral-density filter, meaning you can snap shots in bright environments without fear of blowing out your images.

Sliding into the future

By Mathew Katz

10:13 a.m. Sometimes all it takes to impress thousands of journalists is something that reminds them of their childhood. Google’s giant CES display is meant to show off all their latest and greatest products, but the biggest line is for a slide that drops you into a ball pit.

This is literally a line of journalists waiting to go down the Google slide. I am next #ces pic.twitter.com/LIzeT3yhCN — Jeremy Kaplan (@SmashDawg) January 7, 2020

Here’s our editor-in-chief, Jeremy Kaplan, taking part in the fun. Who needs to try out gadgets when you can spend your day on a plastic slide?

A real-life power loader

By Mathew Katz

9:47 a.m. Listen, I’ve wanted a power loader exoskeleton suit since Ripley used it to beat up an alien queen in Aliens. It finally exists – though I’d have to work for Delta to use it. The airline has teamed up with Sarcos Robotics to test out new battery-powered, full-body robotic exoskeletons. Delta employees will use the suit to move freight, maintenance components, and more.

Sarcos promises the suit allows regular people to lift up to 200 pounds over and over again without getting worn out. If you’ve got the money – it’ll go on sale toward the end of the year and will cost $100,000 per unit – it could be well worth the money for its alien-fighting capabilities alone.

Soundbars are sounding pretty good

By Mathew Katz

9:15 a.m. According to our A/V and Entertainment editor, Ryan Waniata, if you’ve got a TV, “you need a soundbar.” I don’t know if I would go that far, but the right soundbar can certainly enhance your viewing experience — especially with the newfangled 3D audio technology we’ve seen at CES.

Ryan already has his picks for the best soundbars of CES, and for my money, the Vizio Elevate is the coolest-looking and most interesting of the bunch. It’s got motorized speakers than can rotate between 3D audio that bounces off the ceiling and regular old stereo sound.

The buzziest drone at CES

By Allison Matyus

7:57 a.m. Those afraid of bees will hate this new drone. Sunflower Labs debuted a terrifying autonomous home security drone called Bee that protects against property invaders and unusual activity by sounding like a swarm of bees.

The Bee is fully autonomous and activates in response to vibrations and motion around your property. It’s equipped with collision-avoidance sensors and precision GPS in order to follow any intruder — including those pesky porch pirates we all hate. There’s also a built-in camera that allows you to see the intruder up close through an easy-to-use app.

Sunflower Labs’ sensors are able to distinguish the difference between people, animals, and cars. The drone’s home base, appropriately named the Hive, charges the Bee and acts as the “brain” for the drone’s system.

You can see — and hear — the drone in action at Sunflower Labs’ CES booth.

Where’s the weed?

By Mathew Katz

7:03 a.m. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) gave Canadian cannabis storage device company Keep Laps a CES Innovation Award in October, but don’t expect to see any weed-related tech on the show floor this week. Despite a cannabis presence in previous years, the CTA told Keep Labs that it can’t use the word “cannabis” on the show floor — and it couldn’t even suggest the product has anything to do with weed.

Instead of abiding to the harsh restrictions, the company (and likely others) will skip the show entirely. Recreational weed is legal in Nevada, by the way.

What you missed on Day 1

By Mathew Katz

12:01 a.m. Honestly, the thing I’m most excited about is Impossible Foods’ new Impossible Pork. The maker of the meat alternative has managed to capture the taste and texture of ground pork in a way that DT Features Editor Drew Prindle described as “mind-blowing.” While I’m jealous I didn’t get to partake, I’m excited to try it myself when it hits Burger King (in the form of an Impossible Croissan’wich) at a few locations later this month.

Sony didn’t have much to say about the PlayStation 5, but it did make another surprising announcement when it unveiled an electric car. Since it’s just a concept car aimed at showcasing various sensing and entertainment tech, you won’t be able to buy it, but at least we can officially say that a Sony car exists. What unexpected company will get in on the EV bandwagon next? My bet is Apple.

We also saw Alienware’s attempt to compete with the Nintendo Switch and Lenovo’s crazy new ThinkPad X1 Fold folding laptop, and heard about Hyundai‘s plan to make flying taxis for Uber.

For a complete roundup of yesterday’s news, check out our Day One liveblog.

