Are cars gadgets now, or did CES just turn into a car show? It doesn’t matter: The annual mecca of all things electronic is now crawling with cars. Whether they’re autonomous, electric, or just loaded to the gills with speakers, vehicles of every type are showing up at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and we’ve rounded up our favorites.

Fisker Ocean

How do you sell an electric SUV in a field that’s suddenly swimming in electric SUVs, from Rivian’s R1S to Tesla’s Model X? California mode. With the press of a button, Fisker’s Ocean drops nine windows — including the rear glass and a monolithic full-length sunroof — to bring the outside in.

The Ocean also boasts 300 miles of range, and an optional solar roof that can provide 1,000 miles of solar-powered driving a year. A partnership with Electrify America means top-ups at more than 370 charging stations are free. Fisker is also gunning for affordability with a reasonable $37,500 starting price, as well as flexible, app-based leasing that allows you to commit to owning one for as short as a month.

Faraday Future FF-91

Remember Faraday Future? The startup took CES 2016 by storm with a design that looked like absolutely nothing else, then quietly lapsed into obscurity as its Chinese parent company burned billions. Just a year later, we suspected Faraday was dead, or maybe never alive to begin with.

But at CES 2020, Faraday Future is back to silence the naysayers, and as the first journalists to get behind the wheel, we can attest that they’re not messing around. Hitting 60 miles per hour in 2.3 seconds, the 1,050-horsepower Faraday Future FF-91 is a rocket ship-like vehicle unlike anything we’ve ever driven. The cavernous back seat could host a cocktail party, and it responds to voice commands like KITT from Knight Rider.

Byton M-Byte

With a 48-inch screen wrapping around the dash, the Byton M-Byte boasts an interior so futuristic, it makes Teslas look downright antiquated. We’ve seen it at CES before, but this year Byton claims it will be hitting public streets (in China) by the summer, and announced a partnership with ViacomCBS for content. Not that you’ll be watching South Park while you drive: The launch model will only support level 2 autonomy. Of course, you can also use it for driving functions, like finding the next EV charging station, or getting real-time weather updates.

