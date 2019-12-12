After numerous teases and one delay, the Fisker Ocean electric SUV will make its public debut at CES 2020. Fisker promises a range of up to 300 miles, as well as a novel app-based leasing program. However, the vehicle Fisker brings to CES will be a prototype, as production isn’t scheduled to start until 2021.

In a press release announcing the Ocean’s CES 2020 debut, Fisker also revealed some new details about the electric SUV. Instead of building its own charging stations, Fisker will rely on the Electrify America network. Electrify America was created to spend $2 billion in Volkswagen diesel-emissions cheating penalties, but its stations are open to electric cars from all manufacturers. Ford will use Electrify America as the charging network for its upcoming Mustang Mach-E, and startups Lucid Motors and Byton have chosen Electrify America as well.

The Ocean will also have something called “California Mode,” according to Fisker. Without going into much detail, the company said this will give the driver and passengers a convertible-like experience — without an actual folding roof. California Mode will be standard on all Ocean trim levels except the base model.

Fisker previously said the Ocean will get standard all-wheel drive, with an 80-kilowatt-hour battery pack allowing a range of 250 to 300 miles, depending on driving conditions. To keep things as environmentally friendly as possible, the Ocean will use recycled carpeting made from fishing nets, 100-percent vegan upholstery, and a material called “eco-suede” that’s made from waste clothing, plastics, and rubber.

Fisker is currently taking $250 reservations through its website and a dedicated app. When production starts, the Ocean will lease for $379 a month, with a $2,999 down payment. But unlike traditional car leases, Fisker will give customers some flexibility in how long they get to keep the car. Customers will be able to return cars after one month, eight months, 22 months, or “several years,” according to Fisker (with a set 30,000 miles per year). It’s unclear how that will compare to the upcoming Tesla Model Y, but Fisker previously mentioned a sub-$40,000 base price for the Ocean, close to the Tesla’s $39,000 base price.

At CES 2020, Fisker will show what it calls a “production-intent prototype.” That means it won’t be the finished product, but should look identical in all ways that matter. Fisker plans to start production at the end of 2021, with the first customer deliveries in 2022. As with all automotive startups, it’s far from assured that Fisker will be able to stay on schedule. The company already pushed back the Ocean’s reveal by a few weeks.

Fisker also plans to launch a more-expensive model called the EMotion, which will use new solid-state batteries to achieve a claimed range of 400 miles. The company is the latest project of automotive designer Henrik Fisker. His previous attempt at an eco-friendly car, the Fisker Karma plug-in hybrid, ended in bankruptcy. However, that car was revived and is now back in production as the Karma Revero.

