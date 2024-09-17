Audi RS e-Tron GT Performance unveiled as a 912-hp electric sedan

Audi’s roster of past high-performance models includes the rally-winning Quattro and the V10-powered R8, but the new RS E-Tron GT Performance outguns them all. With up to 912 horsepower on tap, this electric sedan stands proud as the most powerful Audi ever built.

Starting with the RS E-Tron GT, which is related to the Porsche Taycan, engineers updated the front axle’s electric motor and integrated a new, lighter electric motor into the rear axle to reach the 912-horsepower figure. Audi notes that this mammoth amount of power can only be unlocked temporarily when the launch control function is engaged, however. Other improvements helped the German company add horses to the E-Tron’s cavalry, including a new chemistry for the 105-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack’s cells and a revised cooling system.

Chassis updates, such as a newly developed air suspension system, promise to help the driver make the most of the extra power on a twisty road. But in spite of the big changes under the sheet metal, the Performance retains relatively subtle styling that steers clear of ostentatious add-ons like huge spoilers. The optional (and trim-specific) Carbon Camouflage trim is one way to tell the Performance apart from the RS E-Tron GT. Bedford Green paint (pictured above) was developed specifically for the model, while multi-spoke 20-inch wheels come standard.

With the RS E-Tron GT Performance, Audi argues that an EV doesn’t need to be whisper-quiet. The driver can turn on an artificial sound created from 32 different sources including real recordings and edited synthesizer audio. Like the engine in an internal-combustion-powered car, the sound varies depending on parameters such as the car’s speed and the position of the accelerator pedal. It can also be turned off.

On sale now, the 2025 Audi RS E-Tron GT Performance carries a base price of 160,500 euros (about $178,500 at the current conversion rate) in its home country of Germany. Pricing for the American market hasn’t been announced, but a spokesperson for Audi confirmed to Digital Trends that the model will make its way to our shores. For context, the standard E-Tron GT starts at $106,500 excluding available incentives.