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Waymo’s driverless cars keep getting parking tickets in Austin, and humans aren’t the only ones complaining

Waymo vehicles have collected $9,325 in Austin fines as repeated parking mistakes turn into a fleet-wide operational problem

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A police officer investigating an empty Waymo car.
San Bruno Police Department

Waymo’s 83 parking citations in Austin don’t amount to a financial crisis. They do reveal what happens when the same driving decisions are repeated across an autonomous fleet.

City records obtained by The Wall Street Journal show that Waymo vehicles have accumulated $9,325 in fines since arriving in 2024. The company has paid most of them, but the more revealing detail is how often its cars have made the same mistake.

Which mistake keeps happening

The records included 64 violations involving tow-away zones, far more than any other reported parking issue. That concentration suggests the problem isn’t limited to one confused vehicle or an unusual curb.

Self driving car from Waymo
Self driving car from Waymo Unsplash

One of the largest penalties reached $519 after a Waymo car occupied a space reserved for disabled drivers. Other vehicles received fines for expired meters and double parking, but the tow-away figures point to a repeatable weakness in how the fleet chooses where to stop.

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A human driver parking badly creates a local nuisance. The same behavior appearing across a robotaxi service becomes something Waymo has to fix at the system level.

What can Austin do about it

Austin’s parking officers can issue civil penalties against a Waymo vehicle just as they would against any other car. Residents can also report robotaxis that block roads or stop in restricted areas.

That process assigns responsibility after the fact, but it doesn’t solve the immediate problem of an empty car sitting where it shouldn’t. There’s no driver to wave down, argue with, or ask to move.

A driverless Waymo car drives along a freeway.
Waymo

Waymo can dispute citations it believes were issued incorrectly, and some have been dismissed. The enforcement system can process the paperwork. Handling the vehicle’s behavior in real time is the harder problem.

Does this make Waymo less safe

Parking fines don’t overturn Waymo’s broader safety record. An Insurance Institute for Highway Safety analysis found its vehicles were involved in fewer crashes per mile across four cities, including Austin.

Crash rates and parking behavior measure different things. A robotaxi can avoid collisions while still blocking traffic or choosing the wrong curb.

Austin can continue treating every bad stop as another civil violation. Waymo’s challenge is preventing the same mistake from multiplying as it adds more vehicles.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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