WhatsApp’s new in-car experience is built around hands-free control

Meta is overhauling how WhatsApp works in the car, giving CarPlay and Android Auto users a lot more to do than just sending texts and making calls. The company announced the change in a newsroom post today, alongside several other updates rolling out to the messaging app.

WhatsApp finally works hands-free in the car

Until now, WhatsApp’s presence on CarPlay was limited to composing messages or placing a call, both of which still pulled a driver’s attention away from the road. Meta says the refreshed version adds hands-free playback and replies for incoming messages, a visible call history, and one-tap access to favorite contacts, all surfaced through the vehicle’s infotainment screen.

Android Auto is receiving the same set of additions, turning WhatsApp’s in-car experience from a stripped-down version of the phone app into something more people will find useful while driving.

iPads finally get primary device status

Meta is also chipping away at one of the last hurdles standing between the WhatsApp app for iPad and full independence from phones. WhatsApp didn’t get a dedicated iPad app until last year, and even then, the tablet could only function as a companion device.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp started rolling out primary device support for iPads, allowing users to register directly on their tablets. Now, the feature is rolling out widely, with Meta confirming that setup only requires a phone number to receive a one-time password.

In addition, a new feature allows users to share a song straight from Apple Music or Spotify to their WhatsApp Status, replacing the workaround of taking a screenshot and posting it manually. PDFs are also getting easier to handle, opening directly in chats on web and desktop instead of forcing a download, with basic highlighting and annotation tools built in.

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WhatsApp has shipped something new almost every month this summer, from a paid Plus tier in May to usernames in June. Today’s updates are smaller by comparison, but they should go a long way to improve how WhatsApp users get around the app day to day, whether that’s texting from the driver’s seat or setting up a new tablet without a second device in hand.