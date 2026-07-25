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Tesla’s hidden door problem might end up fixing every car in America

This could permanently change how emergency exits are designed in American passenger vehicles.

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Tesla Model Y Long Wheelbase Featured
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Tesla’s electronic door handles have been a safety talking point for years, mostly on Reddit threads and EV forums where people debate whether sleek design is worth the tradeoff when a car is on fire and power is out. 

Now the US government has formally weighed in (via The Washington Post). The outcome, I’d say, is bigger than most people think.

Tesla Model Y 2025.
Tesla

Why did NHTSA say no to a Tesla investigation but yes to new rules?

Because the agency already has ongoing investigations into door-release systems on the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. So, opening another would be a sheer waste of time and resources. 

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However, what NHTSA agreed to instead is far more consequential in my opinion. It is beginning the rulemaking process for industry-wide federal safety standards covering emergency door exit systems. 

Every automaker building vehicles with electronic door releases, not just Tesla, would eventually be subject to whatever comes out of this process. Regulators specifically flagged the need for a more “robust and obvious” egress system, which is a polite way of saying the current setup isn’t good enough.

Tesla Roadster
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So does anything actually change for Tesla owners right now?

Honestly, no. And that’s the frustrating part. Federal rulemaking takes years, and new standards typically apply only to future vehicle designs. 

Existing Tesla owners are in a holding pattern unless NHTSA’s ongoing investigations trigger a recall. Congress introduced the SAFE Exit Act earlier this year, citing 15 deaths linked to hard-to-find manual releases, though it still hasn’t passed.

What stings the most is that Tesla already makes more prominent mechanical emergency releases for some vehicles sold in China. This is proof that the fix exists, and a reminder that American owners are still waiting for it.

NHTSA’s pivot from Tesla-specific probe to industry-wide rulemaking reflects a wider regulatory reality. As mechanical systems give way to electronic ones across the automotive industry, safety standards written for a different era can’t keep up. 

Door handles are a small example of a much larger question: who is responsible when software-dependent design meets a life-or-death scenario?

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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