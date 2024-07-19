Tesla is expanding the available options for the Model 3. Some time ago, Tesla stopped selling the Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, but the company has rereleased that version of the Model 3 in the form of the new Model 3 Highland design. This expands the number of Model 3 options available to four.

There are plenty of good reasons to buy a Tesla Model 3, but one of them is most certainly the price. The base version of the Model 3 starts at $38,990 before any tax incentives or other discounts. Sure, that’s not cheap, but it does make the Model 3 one of the least expensive high-end EVs out there right now. If you’re interested in the Model 3, however, I don’t think you should buy the base model. I think you should upgrade.

Here’s a quick look at the current Model 3 trims available right now — and why you should spend a little extra cash to avoid the base model of the Model 3.

Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive

As mentioned, the base and cheapest version of the Tesla Model 3 is the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, or Model 3 RWD.

To be clear, the Model 3 RWD isn’t a bad car. In fact, it still offers many of the things that drivers like about the Model 3 in general. You’ll get the same new and updated Highland design, along with the same excellent software and driver-assist features. If you like the minimalistic interior and sleek exterior, you’ll still love the Model 3 RWD. Ultimately, there’s nothing design-related that’s different about the base version of the Model 3, compared to more expensive iterations.

The Model 3 RWD, as the name suggests, is a rear-wheel drive vehicle with one motor situated between the two rear wheels, and it can reach 60 miles per hour in 5.8 seconds — which is fine, but not as quick as some other Model 3s. It has a smaller battery than some other versions of the Model 3, and as such has an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-estimated range of 272 miles. That’s not bad. However, it’s also not great. Therein lies the reason why I think many customers will want to upgrade.

Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive

The base Model 3 is the worst Model 3 when it comes to both performance and range. But the new Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive trim improves one of those things.

The Model 3 Long Range RWD has a larger battery than the base Model, bringing the EPA-estimated range to an impressive 363 miles. That means that it has the longest range of any Model 3 trim, so if you’re concerned about range, the Model 3 Long Range RWD is the way to go. It still performs decently well and is actually a little faster than the base version of the car. It still only has one motor, but can get from 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds instead of 5.8 for the base model.

You’ll pay a little more for this variant of the Model 3, though thankfully not much more. The Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD comes in at $42,490.

Tesla Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel Drive

Step up from there and you get both better range and better performance. While I think most buyers will be happy with the Model 3 Long Range RWD, those who want all-wheel drive will want to go for the Model 3 Long Range AWD trim.

This version of the car still offers an excellent range, with an EPA estimate of 341 miles. That’s a little less than the RWD variant, but thankfully not much. And the trade-off to a slightly lower range comes from having an extra motor that powers the two front wheels. Not only can this come in handy in situations like snow, but it also means the Model 3 is faster, getting from 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. That’s pretty quick, and will make things like overtaking other vehicles on the highway a whole lot easier.

To get an AWD Model 3, you will have to spend a little more, and in fact, this version of the car is almost $10,000 more expensive than the base Model 3. The Model 3 Long Range AWD comes at $47,490. So it’s certainly not a cheap vehicle.

Tesla Model 3 Performance All-Wheel Drive

Most buyers won’t be considering the Model 3 Performance. There’s good reason for that. The Model 3 Performance has a lower range than the two middle-priced variants, trading that for a faster performance that most drivers don’t need. However, if you do really want a vehicle that can accelerate quickly, the Model 3 Performance All-Wheel Drive is probably the Model 3 for you.

As mentioned, the Model 3 Performance trades in some range and tops out at 303 miles. That’s thankfully still more than the base version of the Model 3, but quite a bit less than either of the Model 3 Long Range models. This version of the vehicle is designed for performance, and it can get from 0 to 60 mph in only 2.9 seconds. That’s extremely quick and makes the Model 3 Performance one of the quicker electric cars out there right now.

Of course, to get the Model 3 Performance, you’ll have to pay quite a bit more. The Model 3 Performance is only available in an AWD variant and comes in at $54,990. It does also have a few design tweaks, with a sportier nose and wheels, along with a slightly lower ride. Tesla also includes so-called sports seats on the inside.

Which Model 3 is for you?

Those on a tight budget and willing to deal with a lower range still may want to consider the base Model 3 RWD variant, but most buyers should consider one of the two long-range versions of the car. Those who don’t need all-wheel drive, such as those who live in warmer climates without snow, or who don’t necessarily care about that extra performance, should just go for the Model 3 Long Range RWD. Those who do want or need all-wheel drive will be happy with the Model 3 Long Range AWD, though keep in mind that you’ll have to pay a little more to get it.