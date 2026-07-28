 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

BMW could finally be building the electric convertible fans have always wanted

Good things come to those who wait, and apparently that means until 2028.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
BMW convertible
BMW

There have been whispers about a two-door BMW i4 for years, and according to a new report from BMWBlog, at least one version is actually in the works. The outlet’s sources close to BMW claim the automaker is readying an i4 Convertible under the internal codename NA3.

Why is BMW waiting until 2028 to launch it?

Before this drop-top EV shows up, the i4 name is taking a break entirely. The BMW i4 Gran Coupe bows out next year with no replacement in sight, and the Convertible won’t fill that gap until 2028. So if you love the i4, buckle up for a short goodbye before the reunion.

2022 BMW i4 M50
Ronan Glon / Digital Trends

When it does arrive, the i4 Convertible slots into BMW’s growing Neue Klasse 3 Series electric lineup, joining the i3 Sedan and the upcoming i3 Touring. And just like the gas-powered 4 Series Convertible on sale today, expect four seats and a fabric soft top instead of a folding hardtop. 

Car, Sedan, Transportation
BMW / InsideEVs

Automakers tend to favor soft tops because they’re lighter, take up less trunk space when folded, and are cheaper to build. Basically, it checks every box automakers care about these days.

Will BMW keep selling the gas-powered 4 series convertible too?

According to the folks at BMWBlog, the current G23 4 Series Convertible and the G83 M4 Convertible are expected to stick around until mid-2029, so BMW isn’t rushing to kill off the combustion version. 

Recommended Videos

There’s also a good chance BMW builds an i4 Coupe alongside the convertible, since sharing the platform, motors, and batteries would help spread out costs. Expect the same Gen6 motors and batteries underpinning the i3 lineup to carry over here too. 

Being an EV from the ground up should also let BMW stretch the wheelbase and free up cabin space, something a four-seat convertible always needs more of. 2028 isn’t that far away in automotive development terms, so expect BMW to share details in the coming months.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
Waymo’s driverless cars keep getting parking tickets in Austin, and humans aren’t the only ones complaining
Waymo vehicles have collected $9,325 in Austin fines as repeated parking mistakes turn into a fleet-wide operational problem
A police officer investigating an empty Waymo car.

Waymo’s 83 parking citations in Austin don’t amount to a financial crisis. They do reveal what happens when the same driving decisions are repeated across an autonomous fleet.

City records obtained by The Wall Street Journal show that Waymo vehicles have accumulated $9,325 in fines since arriving in 2024. The company has paid most of them, but the more revealing detail is how often its cars have made the same mistake.

Read more
Google Maps’ biggest Android Auto upgrade is reaching more users
Google Maps is finally giving Android Auto users directions with a little more drama.
Electronics, GPS, Car

Google is widening the rollout of two long-awaited Google Maps features for Android Auto users: Immersive Navigation and a built-in live speedometer. After months of limited availability, reports suggest both features are now reaching a broader group of users, including people running stable versions of Google Maps instead of beta builds.

The update is part of Google's ongoing effort to modernize the Android Auto navigation experience. While the company unveiled Immersive Navigation earlier this year as one of the platform's biggest upgrades in years, the feature has been trickling out slowly, leaving many users without access. That appears to be changing, with more devices now receiving the update through a server-side rollout.

Read more
Tesla’s hidden door problem might end up fixing every car in America
This could permanently change how emergency exits are designed in American passenger vehicles.
Tesla Model Y Long Wheelbase Featured

Tesla's electronic door handles have been a safety talking point for years, mostly on Reddit threads and EV forums where people debate whether sleek design is worth the tradeoff when a car is on fire and power is out. 

Now the US government has formally weighed in (via The Washington Post). The outcome, I’d say, is bigger than most people think.

Read more