BMW could finally be building the electric convertible fans have always wanted

There have been whispers about a two-door BMW i4 for years, and according to a new report from BMWBlog, at least one version is actually in the works. The outlet’s sources close to BMW claim the automaker is readying an i4 Convertible under the internal codename NA3.

Why is BMW waiting until 2028 to launch it?

Before this drop-top EV shows up, the i4 name is taking a break entirely. The BMW i4 Gran Coupe bows out next year with no replacement in sight, and the Convertible won’t fill that gap until 2028. So if you love the i4, buckle up for a short goodbye before the reunion.

When it does arrive, the i4 Convertible slots into BMW’s growing Neue Klasse 3 Series electric lineup, joining the i3 Sedan and the upcoming i3 Touring. And just like the gas-powered 4 Series Convertible on sale today, expect four seats and a fabric soft top instead of a folding hardtop.

Automakers tend to favor soft tops because they’re lighter, take up less trunk space when folded, and are cheaper to build. Basically, it checks every box automakers care about these days.

Will BMW keep selling the gas-powered 4 series convertible too?

According to the folks at BMWBlog, the current G23 4 Series Convertible and the G83 M4 Convertible are expected to stick around until mid-2029, so BMW isn’t rushing to kill off the combustion version.

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There’s also a good chance BMW builds an i4 Coupe alongside the convertible, since sharing the platform, motors, and batteries would help spread out costs. Expect the same Gen6 motors and batteries underpinning the i3 lineup to carry over here too.

Being an EV from the ground up should also let BMW stretch the wheelbase and free up cabin space, something a four-seat convertible always needs more of. 2028 isn’t that far away in automotive development terms, so expect BMW to share details in the coming months.