Yesterday was our chance to explore the show floor at CES. Today, Wednesday, January 8, we’ll be able to go back to really get in-depth with the products we want to play with.

We’ll be updating this post throughout Day 3 with the latest news, photos, product announcements, and more from the Digital Trends staff on the ground at CES 2020.

Jeans don’t fit? Blaming your genes? There’s an app for that now!

By Maya Shwayder

7:24 a.m. DT’s own Alex Boxall has the lowdown from Day 2 on a startup that will take a sample of your DNA (advertisers, rejoice) and the company will analyze your sample to determine what foods are best for you. You then can download an app to your phone or get your code loaded into a wristband, and start scanning the bar codes of foods at supermarkets, and get a literal thumbs-up or thumbs-down from the app as to whether you should eat this food, based on your body chemistry. Interestingly, the company does not bill itself as a weight-loss app, but rather says they’re focused on health care and prevention.

Isn’t living in the future cool? Isn’t random private companies holding on to all your genetic secrets kind of creepy and invasive? Am I seriously considering doing this because eating healthy is nigh-impossible in 21st century America because all of our food is made out of dehydrogenated corn syrup and sugar?

To all of these questions and more I say: No! Maybe…yes.

Because if the nexus of cool/creepy/invasive/convenient ISN’T where the tech industry is living its best life these days, I don’t know where is.

Power for your EV and your house

By Allison Matyus

6:41 a.m. An EV charger that debuted at CES not only charges cars, but it can also even power your house as a backup.

The Wallbox Quasar can provide the equivalent of about two days’ power to your houseboy using the EV sitting in your garage or driveway. Right now, it only works with the Nissan Leaf, the Nissan NV200, and the Mitsubishi Outlander, but there’s the possibility it could support Tesla models in 2021.

Not only does it charge your home, but it also looks nice in your home, too. It kind of resembles the smart thermostats on the market.

It’ll cost you though: The Wallbox Quasar will set you back $4,000, which if my math serves me correctly, is a LOT of electric bills.

Our takeaways from Day 2

By Mathew Katz

My favorite read from yesterday comes from Senior Editor Matthew Smith, who has been on something of a tear against high-tech PC monitors. After trying out a few gamer-friendly televisions on the CES show floor, he writes that TVs like LG’s CX-series OLEDs might be a better pick for people who want a top-tier gaming experience. Get ready to see more gamer-friendly features on your televisions in the coming years, he says.

Speaking of gaming, there’s no shortage of weird and wonderful gaming tech as CES this year. One of the most interesting is the Razer Kishi, which essentially turns your phone into a Nintendo Switch.

Senior Writer Jenny McGrath got her hands on the OxiCool, a zero-emission air conditioner that can chill your entire house using water. It uses about 10% of the electricity of a traditional air conditioner and, unlike many things at CES, you can actually pre-order it starting on January 10.

Oh, and yesterday, Ivanka Trump spoke at CES. She didn’t really say anything.

