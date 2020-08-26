2020 Republican National Convention Day 3: How to watch Mike Pence

Wednesday is the third day of the Republican National Convention (RNC), and there’s a lot in store for the night.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday night’s programming, including how to watch the Republican National Convention online.

When is the Republican National Convention?

The RNC continues this week through Thursday, August 27. The main programming runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT every night.

Where is the Republican National Convention?

While Monday’s portion of the convention was partially held in Charlotte, North Carolina, the rest of the convention takes place virtually, with speakers mostly appearing from various parts of Washington, D.C.

How to watch the Republican Convention

You can watch Wednesday night’s broadcast of the Republican National Convention on networks including C-SPAN, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News, and more. The convention will also be streamed live on the RNC’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

If you missed the convention on Monday or Tuesday, you can catch up on the RNC’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The major themes of the RNC

The major theme of the 2020 RNC is “Honoring the Great American Story.” Each day of the convention features a different topic within the week’s focus. Monday’s theme was “Land of Promise” while Tuesday’s was “Land of Opportunity.” Wednesday’s will be “Land of Heroes.”

Who are the RNC speakers?

Wednesday’s lineup features Vice President Mike Pence, who will speak from Fort McHenry in Baltimore. His wife, Karen Pence, will also speak at the convention.

Other presenters include Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, former NFL player Jack Brewer, former acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell, and Trump campaign adviser and the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

Who is performing?

Musical performances haven’t been announced yet for the RNC’s third day. We will update this guide once they are announced.

Editors' Recommendations