How to watch the 2020 Republican National Convention online if you missed it

The Republican National Convention (RNC) continues through Thursday, and there’s a lot in store for each night, leading up to President Donald Trump formally accepting the Republican presidential nomination.

The 2020 Republican National Convention is streaming live online, and you can watch on your computer, phone, or smart TV for free. The main convention program runs from 6 to 8 p.m. PT each night.

Here’s how to watch the convention if you missed it live.

If you missed a night of the convention, you can rewatch the entire program on the RNC’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

When is the Republican Convention?

The RNC started Monday night, August 24, and continues through Thursday, August 27.

Who is speaking at the Republican Convention?

So far, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) have been among the notable speakers, as well as Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters near their home

There are a slew of key Republicans who are scheduled to speak during the four-day event.

Tuesday’s lineup: First Lady Melania Trump will join Trump’s adult children — Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany Trump — for a speech. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also deliver speeches on Tuesday night. Tuesday’s theme is “Land of Opportunity.”

Wednesday’s lineup: Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee), Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), outgoing presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, former NFL player Jack Brewer, and Trump campaign adviser and the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. Wednesday’s theme is “Land of Heroes.”

Thursday’s lineup: Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California), Ivanka Trump, and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Trump will also formally accept his presidential nomination on Thursday night, giving a speech from the White House. Thursday’s theme is “Land of Greatness.”

Where is the Republican National Convention?

On Monday, 366 Republican delegates gathered at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, to formally nominate Trump. However, the rest of the convention is virtual, with speakers appearing from various parts of Washington, D.C.

Who is performing?

Musical performances haven’t been announced yet for the RNC. We will update this guide once they are announced.

