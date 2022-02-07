How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022 event

Samsung’s big winter event is once again upon us, with its February Unpacked show promising to usher in 2022 with the announcement of some groundbreaking new flagship devices.

This will naturally include the new Galaxy S22 smartphones, but it’s fair to say that’s not the only thing we’re expecting to see, as there are plenty of rumors about the Galaxy Tab S8 as well. Although Samsung normally holds two mobile product launch events each year, it’s the first one, held in February, that usually sets the tone for the year ahead. It’s a pretty safe bet that we’re going to see at least one new tablet, plus a few other exciting announcements.

How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy February Unpacked event online

Of course, we’ll have all the breaking news on Samsung’s latest product announcements, but if you’d prefer to follow along as everything unfolds live, Samsung will be broadcasting the event on its YouTube channel at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 9. You can also register on Samsung’s website to stay on top of the latest announcements as they unfold.

While you’re waiting for things to kick off on Wednesday morning, Samsung also has an official trailer for the event and a teaser for the new smartphone lineup. There’s also a video preview of its 3D billboard campaigns from several cities around the globe.

What to expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022

As is the norm for Samsung’s February launches, the star of the show will undoubtedly be the new Galaxy S22 lineup, supplanting the S21 series as Samsung’s new flagship phones. We’re expecting the S22 and S22 Plus to be somewhat minor refreshes, with minimal design changes but more powerful internals and improved cameras.

Samsung has joined most other smartphone manufacturers in recognizing that most users aren’t on annual upgrade cycles, so expect the S22 to be aimed more at those folks that are still toting an S20 or an even older model.

On the other hand, rumor has it that Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra will be a much bigger deal — a “noteworthy” smartphone that will not only succeed the S21 Ultra but also add in many of the best features of the 2020 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It will be a welcome addition to the lineup for a product category that some feared had reached the end of the line.

“At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created,” Samsung’s Dr. TM Roh announced in a recent editorial. “The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device.”

Of course, while the S22 family will almost certainly headline the event, it’s not just going to be about smartphones. Samsung is also reportedly readying three new Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets, with the standard Tab S8 joined by a Tab S8 Plus and Tab S8 Ultra. The first two will be the logical successors to the equivalent Tab S7 models, but this year we’ve heard that Samsung plans to go even bigger, with a 14-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra that will give Apple’s iPad Pro and Microsoft’s Surface Pro a run for their money.

As usual, Samsung has also opened up pre-order reservations, so you can book your place in line now and take advantage of a $50 discount. You can check out our full roundup for more details on what we’re expecting Samsung to unveil this week and, of course, we’ll have follow-up coverage later on to summarize and offer our take on the new product lineups after Samsung takes the stage to show everything off on Wednesday.

