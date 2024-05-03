Galaxy AI is coming to more Samsung phones on May 12

Samsung is bringing its Galaxy AI technology to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets. This comes just months after the software was revealed with the Galaxy S24 series.

According to Samsung, on Sunday, May 12, anyone with a Galaxy S22 series phone, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and a Tab S8 series tablet will be able to download One UI 6.1 to get all of the benefits of Galaxy AI. On the same day, Galaxy S21 series, Z Flip 3, and Z Fold 3 owners can download this update, but the Galaxy AI features are limited to Circle to Search with Google and Chat Assist for these older devices. Nonetheless, it’s still nice to see the AI love making its way to more users.

In addition to the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy AI is also available on the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series. These folks were able to download One UI 6.1 with the Galaxy AI update in March.

Galaxy AI comes with several features. Live Translate allows for real-time translations of voice and texts during phone calls. Generative Edit is a photo-editing tool that helps adjust pictures. Chat Assist offers context-aware suggestions and translations. Transcript Assist uses artificial intelligence and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarize, and translate voice recordings. Lastly, Circle to Search with Google brings gesturing to search, no matter where you are on your Android device.

Samsung had previously announced that its Galaxy AI features would be free until the end of 2025. However, whether users will have to pay for the service from 2026 onward is unclear. As of now, there is no need to worry about it.

So, in summary, the following phones will get all the Galaxy AI features on May 12:

Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra

The following Samsung devices will receive only Circle to Search with Google and Chat Assist:

Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

If you own any of these Samsung phones or tablets that are compatible with Galaxy AI, be on the lookout for the upcoming release of One UI 6.1.

