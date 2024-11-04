Check your Samsung Galaxy S24 right now for a new security update

Samsung Galaxy S24 users can now download a new software update. Although it’s not the update people have been waiting for, it’s still important.

According to SamMobile, a new software update is being rolled out for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. The firmware version for this update is S92xUSQS4AXJA, and it includes the November 2024 security patch. This update addresses multiple security vulnerabilities, but does not introduce any new features. Instead, it resolves dozens of security issues identified in the previous software version.

Last week, Samsung released the same update for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

Although the new security update is important, users have been patiently waiting for the next release, One UI 7. This update, based on Android 15, will offer a refreshed design and enhanced features for Galaxy devices. It includes several redesigned icons and a new camera user interface.

One UI 7 includes modifications such as a pill for system apps on the home screen, reminiscent of Apple’s Dynamic Island. However, unlike Apple, which places its similar feature at the top center of the screen, Samsung’s Dynamic Island will be located on the left side of the notification area.

Once expected to arrive earlier this year, One UI 7 might not launch until early next year. According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, Samsung is expected to release the first One UI 7 beta to testers in the coming weeks. Although many anticipated this launch in July, it has been delayed by several months.

To check for the new security update on your Galaxy S24 series device, go to Settings and then navigate to Software Update.