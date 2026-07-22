Xteink’s tiny e-reader finally gets the upgrades it was missing

Xteink has launched the X4 Pro, a new version of its pocket-sized e-reader that addresses several limitations of the original X4. The updated model keeps the same 4.3-inch display and magnetic design, but adds a front light, touchscreen, larger battery, and unlocked firmware.

The original X4 stood out for its unusually compact form factor and stripped-down reading experience, though it lacked some basic conveniences available on larger e-readers. The X4 Pro appears designed to close those gaps while preserving the tiny footprint that made the first model distinctive.

The missing conveniences are now here

The biggest addition is an adjustable front light with warm and cool temperature controls. Xteink has also added touch input while retaining physical page-turn buttons, giving users a choice between tapping the screen and navigating one-handed.

Battery capacity rises from 650mAh to 1,100mAh, an increase of roughly 69%. The X4 Pro is also slightly shorter than its predecessor and weighs 72 grams, down from 77 grams, while thickness remains nearly unchanged at 5.95mm.

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The display still measures 4.3 inches at 219 pixels per inch. Storage comes through an included 16GB microSD card, and cards up to 256GB are supported. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and the built-in magnets also return, allowing the X4 Pro to attach to MagSafe and Qi2-compatible phones such as the iPhone 17 and Pixel 10.

One upgrade comes with an odd trade-off

Xteink says units purchased directly through its website ship without third-party firmware restrictions, leaving the reader open to alternative software and developer projects. Its companion app and XT-Cloud can also transfer books, wallpapers, feeds, and other content to the device.

The main hardware compromise is charging. USB-C has been replaced by a pogo-pin connector and magnetic adapter, so owners will need to keep another charging accessory nearby.

The X4 Pro is listed at $99 as a launch offer, down from its regular $109 price. Xteink says orders are expected to begin shipping on August 2.