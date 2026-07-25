Motorola may have built the iPad alternative Android users have been waiting for

Motorola has revealed the Moto Pad 70, a new mid-range Android tablet with a large display, stylus support, 5G connectivity, and a sizeable battery.

The tablet will launch in India on August 8 through Flipkart. Its 12.1-inch 2.5K display, included Moto Pen, 10,200mAh battery, and 68W charging give it several features that could appeal to people considering Apple’s base iPad. However, the mid-range Dimensity 6400 processor means it is unlikely to match the iPad in raw performance.

Could it be a cheaper iPad alternative?

Motorola appears to be competing on value rather than processing power. The 12.1-inch screen is larger than the display on Apple’s standard iPad, while support for up to 800 nits of brightness and wide DCI-P3 colour coverage should make it suitable for streaming, reading, and creative work.

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The included Moto Pen adds to the tablet’s value. It supports pressure sensitivity, tilt detection, and palm rejection, giving buyers a ready-made setup for note-taking and drawing without another accessory purchase. Motorola will also offer a magnetic keyboard case for writing and lighter office work.

A 10,200mAh battery should help it last through long viewing or study sessions, while 68W charging is unusually fast for a tablet in this class. Motorola has managed to fit it into a 6.29mm body weighing 530 grams, so the large battery has not made it especially thick or heavy. Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and 5G connectivity add to its appeal as an entertainment device.

Performance is where the Pad 70 lags behind

The Dimensity 6400 should be sufficient for browsing, streaming, video calls, note-taking, and everyday multitasking. It will struggle to compete with Apple’s chips in demanding games, video editing, creative apps, and heavier workloads.

Motorola is also promising only two major Android upgrades, although security updates will continue until 2030. The Moto Pad 70 closely resembles the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus, which launched last September for around 300 euros. Indian pricing is often lower than a direct conversion would suggest, so Motorola could position it comfortably below the base iPad.

At the right price, its large screen, included stylus, 5G support, and fast charging could make the performance trade-off easier to accept. Currently, it is unclear if the company plans to launch this tablet outside of India.