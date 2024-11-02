 Skip to main content
Updating your Samsung Galaxy S25 could be easier than ever

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray in hand.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

When is the last time you updated your phone? Most people wait until it’s time for bed, especially since updates can take upwards of an hour. No matter how cool the features might be, losing access to your phone for an extended period of time isn’t fun. According to leaker Chun Bhai on X, the next Samsung flagship may come with a feature that makes updates easier and faster than ever.

This feature is called seamless updates. It allows the phone to download and install the update as a background process; you only need to restart your phone once it’s finished to activate the update. Some phones have supported this feature for a while, but the only Samsung phone to currently support it is the Galaxy A55. The Galaxy S25 will be the first Samsung flagship to work with seamless updates.

Other handsets that support this feature include select phones from Motorola, Xiaomi, and most of the Pixel lineup.

Seamless updates are a far less intrusive and disruptive method than the old way of starting the download and putting your phone on the charger for however much time it takes. For larger updates or major OS upgrades, that can be an hour or more.

The Galaxy S25 is due to launch in January, and we find out more about the flagship each week. It’s going to be absolutely loaded with features, but in our opinion, seamless updates is one of the best quality of life upgrades Samsung could provide. With any luck, this is a sign that all future Samsung flagships will support this function.

