Here’s every color we expect for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series

A few weeks ago, we found out what colors to expect from the Galaxy S25 lineup when it launches in January. While those were all welcome choices, we didn’t learn what the online-exclusive options would be. A leak from a well-known insider gives us an idea of what those might be.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ross Young said he had found more colors. For the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, those are Coral Red, Pink Gold, and Blue/Black. For the S25 Ultimate, the choices are Titanium Blue/Black, Titanium Jade Green, and Titanium Pink/Silver.

These are not confirmed to be online-exclusive options, but the way he phrased “much lower volumes” suggests the color choices won’t be as widely available for purchase and could potentially be limited to just the Samsung Store.

In non-political news, I got more Galaxy S25 colors which are at much lower volumes: S25 and S25+

Coral Red

Pink Gold

Blue/Black S25U

Titanium Blue/Black

Titanium Jade Green

Titanium Pink/Silver — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 7, 2024

The addition of these six new colors to the existing blues, silvers, greens, and blacks means the Samsung Galaxy S25 will have quite a stunning lineup. Short of a partnership or limited event, the Galaxy S25 isn’t likely to get any more color options than this. Of course, if none of these strike your fancy, a brightly colored case would do the trick.

The latest rumors of a new addition to the lineup with the Galaxy S25 “Slim” haven’t been confirmed, but it’s possible that the new model — if it exists — could arrive in different color combinations we haven’t seen yet. With so many details about the Galaxy S25 already leaked, the full picture is coming together. That said, don’t be surprised if there are a few surprises we aren’t expecting when the final model reaches the market.