The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup just got a lot more interesting

By
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray with S Pen on back.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is just a few months away from launch, and we’ve been closely following its development and relaying any news we can get our hands on about what Samsung’s next flagship has in store. Well, now we have another exciting detail: there might actually be four phones in the S25 lineup, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim.

The story broke on the South Korean news site ETNews but was shared with us by tipster Jukanlosreve on X (formerly Twitter). The S25 Slim, if it exists, isn’t likely to be released at the same time as the rest of the S25 lineup. Instead, it’s far more likely that Samsung will launch it a few months after the S25, maybe around April.

According to South Korean media, Samsung has decided to release a slim model as a follow-up to the Galaxy S25 series. If the response is positive, they are considering lineup changes for the S26 series.

I believe this will involve the adoption of the Exynos 2400 and a launch in…

&mdash; Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) October 31, 2024

While the news is somewhat surprising, it isn’t as much of a shock as it could be. With the recent Apple rumors that an iPhone 17 Slim might also be on the way, it’s natural that Samsung would look into creating a competitor of its own.

So, how thin might the S25 Slim be? That’s unclear, but considering that the Galaxy S24 is 7.6mm thick, it’s a safe assumption that the S25 Slim would be quite a bit more narrow. There’s another possibility that the S25 Slim might actually just be the S25 FE, but with a smaller frame.

We already know quite a bit about the S25’s specs and potential price, but there are still a lot of details that remain to be seen. There’s no guarantee the S25 Slim will come to fruition, especially if it’s the first in a new product line. Samsung might release it in only a few markets to measure how interested people are, but if it’s a success, the Galaxy lineup could look a lot different than it does now.

