Samsung just teased two folding phones we can’t wait for

Foldable phones, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, are gaining in popularity. However, their high prices may deter many potential buyers. Samsung seems aware of this issue and plans to eventually introduce foldable models aimed at the lower end of the market.

On X (formerly Twitter), leaker @Jukanlosreve says that a Samsung executive recently highlighted the need to expand the reach of foldable phones. In a conference call, they noted that the company is “considering ways to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products, given the high satisfaction among existing foldable users.”

Further, the executive said: “We are also preparing new form factors to deliver a more powerful and innovative mobile experience. We will bring products to the market once they achieve a level of quality and experience that satisfies customers in real-life use environments.”

Recent rumors suggest that Samsung is developing lower-cost foldables, one possibly based on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. We’ve also heard that Samsung is working on a trifold design foldable. These rumors, coupled with the executive’s comments, suggest these are the two phones that Samsung could reveal first — a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip and a trifold version of the Z Fold. If these are the phones Samsung is teasing, that’s potentially exciting news for the company’s future foldables.

It remains uncertain when Samsung might reveal products such as the “Galaxy Z Flip FE,” which would ultimately be cheaper than any foldable currently on the market from the company. However, as the price of materials for these phones decreases and consumer demand continues to rise, the likelihood of such announcements is increasing. Naturally, Samsung’s release of a less expensive foldable would be good news for anyone currently on the sidelines.

Regarding the possible trifold Samsung product, don’t expect it to be inexpensive. This type of phone form factor is relatively new, and phones that are already available, like the Huawei Mate X3, are expensive.

We’re entering exciting times for foldables, and it will be interesting to see what products Samsung and others might release in the coming years.