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Samsung may finally give the Galaxy S27 Ultra a meaningful battery boost using silicon-carbon tech

Galaxy S27 Ultra could reach 5,700mAh as Samsung explores silicon-carbon batteries

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The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, faced down on a desk with its stylus out. Tom Bedford / Digital Trends

Samsung was already rumored to be preparing a larger battery for the Galaxy S27 Ultra, while the upcoming Galaxy S27 Pro was expected to carry a 5,000mAh cell. At the time, however, there was no indication that silicon-carbon batteries were also in the works.

Samsung recently introduced the technology on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series. A new GalaxyClub report has now revealed the alleged battery capacities of both phones, and they could represent significant upgrades by Samsung’s standards.

Samsung may be taking a cautious approach

According to GalaxyClub, the Galaxy S27 Pro has a rated battery capacity of 5,087mAh, which will likely translate to an advertised capacity of 5,200mAh. The Galaxy S27 Ultra uses a 5,534mAh rated cell, which could be marketed as 5,700mAh or possibly 5,800mAh. Either figure would finally take the Ultra beyond the 5,000mAh ceiling Samsung has maintained for several generations.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone in blue color.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The larger capacities suggest both phones could use silicon-carbon batteries, although GalaxyClub has not confirmed the technology. Silicon-carbon cells replace some graphite in a lithium-ion anode with silicon, allowing more energy to be stored in the same space.

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Chinese smartphone makers have already used the technology to push flagship batteries well beyond 7,000mAh. Samsung’s rumored capacities are still much smaller, but the company has said that safety, long-term battery health, and reliability remain important with its first silicon-carbon foldables. The Galaxy S27 figures may simply show that Samsung is taking small steps with the new technology.

Camera upgrades may also be coming

A separate WinFuture report claims the Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra will use Sony’s IMX855 sensor for their ultrawide cameras. The 1/2.55-inch sensor would replace the 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN3 used by the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

S27 Pro
Naver

Both phones could receive a new 16MP Samsung front camera with autofocus. Database entries suggest the Galaxy S27 Pro may even add optical image stabilization to its selfie camera. The regular Galaxy S27 and S27+ are expected to retain a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide, although details about their zoom cameras remain unclear.

None of these specifications have been confirmed, and Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is still several months away. Hardware can change during development, so the battery and camera details should be taken with the usual grain of salt.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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